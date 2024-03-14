Highlights Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole was moved to the team's bench by interim coach Brian Keefe last month.

Poole didn't appear overly enamored with his new role initially.

Playing off the bench may be of benefit to him, though, and Poole has experience using a demotion as a springboard to bigger and better things.

Coming into the 2023-24 campaign, Jordan Poole appeared to be bright-eyed and bushy-tailed at the prospect of a fresh start with the Washington Wizards. And given his output during the Golden State Warriors' title run in 2022, it wasn't outlandish to think the 24-year-old could recapture the magic in a featured role on a developing squad.

And while Poole has definitely put his stamp on the Wizards season, it hasn't always been positive. Instead of reminding the hoops world why the Warriors saw fit to give him a four-year contract extension worth $128 million, Poole has descended further down into a pit of inefficiency and seemingly selfish play, and become fodder for jokes and lowlight reels on social media.

So, when interim coach Brian Keefe decided to move him to Washington's bench coming out of the All-Star break, it was perhaps not as shocking a development as one would have thought.

After all, one does not simply post an effective field-goal percentage south of 50.0 while attempting around 17.3 shots per 36 minutes as a starter and expect to keep said starting job.

Despite some sore feelings on Poole's part in the wake of that demotion, though, the path to an actual fresh start may have been unlocked by the move.

Poole's Second-Unit Turn Could Give Him a Second Life with the Wizards

The former Warrior is in a more natural role now

Following his first appearance off the bench during a Feb. 22 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Poole made no bones about the fact that he wasn't exactly happy with his new role. Via The Washington Post's Ava Wallace:

“If there’s any common sense, with the situation, you should know how I feel. But I’m just going to come out, do what I can do to help the team, keep it moving.”

However, he also noted that he had essentially been playing out of position for much of the campaign, referencing his regular duties as a "facilitator, playmaker (and scorer)" during the previous three seasons in the Bay, and was at least aware of the possibility that the bench move could get him back into that mode. Keefe made a similar observation after the contest, too:

“This gives him an opportunity now, being in that unit, to be the lead handler, lead decision-maker and kind of be our offensive engine.”

Whether one believes that Poole has the talent to be a go-to player on a winning team at the NBA level or not, the reality is that Poole's rise to prominence in Golden State happened when he was given rein to create for himself and others, regardless of whether he was coming off the bench or starting.

Although the Wizards are far below where Poole's Warriors were from a talent standpoint, the team's roster construction is such that he'll have a greater opportunity to feature himself while sharing fewer minutes with Tyus Jones, who's having a career year at the point guard position, and Kyle Kuzma, a playmaking and volume-scoring four the likes of which Golden State hasn't had.

Here's the comparison (through games played March 12); not only is Poole taking more shots and scoring more points on a per-minute basis, but he's also scoring the basketball more efficiently, too:

Jordan Poole 2023-24 Splits Category Starter Bench FGA/36 min 17.3 20.7 FG% 40.0 42.5 3PT% 30.3 36.1 PTS/36 min 19.3 24.6

Poole Has Worked Through This Kind of Adversity Before

The Warriors sent him to the G League to figure things out in 2020-21

Poole's recent benching isn't the first time he has been caused to feel angst about a demotion in his pro career. During the 2020-21 campaign, when he was itching for a chance to prove himself against elite competition, the Warriors saw fit to send him to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors for an extended stay, and his response to the move was similar to the one that came following his recent demotion.

In the end, though, Poole chose to use the experience to his benefit. Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I go down there, I’m like, ‘Alright, I know I'm going to end up being back up. ... Eventually I'm going to be the guy. Let me look at this opportunity as that. No matter what, we’re finna win these games. If it’s close games, I'm taking the shots, making the plays. I’m getting everybody else involved.”

Poole went on to average 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest for the "Sea Dubs." His star turn and the Warriors' championship win both came the following year.

Whether he can use what's happening now as a springboard in the same manner remains to be seen, but the blueprint is there, and a revitalized Poole could still be a key plank for the Wizards' rebuild. In any case, Poole and the Wizards are likely stuck with one another until the former can show an ability to live up to his pay grade.