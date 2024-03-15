Highlights Jordan Poole struggled as a starter for the Wizards due to a change in playing style.

Moving to the bench has helped Poole drastically improve his performance.

Poole's recent success off the bench indicates potential for growth as the Wizards rebuild.

Jordan Poole is one of the big names playing for the current Washington Wizards squad. But he did not see initial success with the team until they adopted a previous playing strategy.

Poole initially played for the Golden State Warriors and became an integral part of their rotation. For the most part, he saw his most prominent success coming off the bench for the Warriors, which became a major part of his game. After he was traded to the Wizards in 2023, however, that all changed.

The Wizards were much shorter on talent than the Warriors were during Poole’s playing time, and so he immediately became a starter for Washington. The previous season, Poole averaged 20 points on 15 shots off the bench for Golden State, so it was expected that he would finally be able to flourish as a starter for his new team.

That did not happen, however. He did start, but his output was far from his expected 30 points per game. Instead, he averaged only 15.6 points and 3.6 assists through his first 54 games with the Wizards. Additionally, he only shot 40 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three-point range.

“I wasn’t able to do what I was accustomed to doing in terms of how I built my game. So if I go out there and I shoot 3-for-15, that work is no different from the game I had when I was 9-for-11.”

This, combined with the Wizards’ rebuild not going as expected, has resulted in Washington sporting the worst record in the NBA, at 11-55. They are one game worse than the Detroit Pistons, who engaged in a historic 28-game losing streak earlier this season. Poole was expected to be the savior, the anchor whom Washington would build around and lead them to success. But this didn’t happen.

Change Was Needed for Poole and Wizards

Washington had to adopt Poole’s playing style with the Warriors

With the Warriors, Poole was able to hold the ball more and direct traffic towards the elite knockout shooters. However, this changed with the Wizards, where he played off-ball more, waiting for a teammate to pass the ball to him due to Washington’s lack of knockout shooters. This was a huge deviation from his usual pattern of play and as a result, his time as a starter saw him struggle.

It was clear a change in play was needed, as there was no way Poole simply forgot how to play ball. The talent which was with him with Golden State remained, but it had to be unlocked once again. On Feb. 22, 2024, Poole was officially moved to the bench in an attempt to replicate his previous successes with the Warriors.

The sample size is not the largest, at 12 games, but Poole has seen drastic improvement since then. In that span off the bench, Poole is averaging 20.5 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Jordan Poole - Stats Starting vs. Off Bench (2023-24) Category Starting Off Bench PPG 15.6 20.5 RPG 2.4 3.1 APG 3.6 4.3 FG% 39.6 43.4 3PT% 30.3 36.7

These figures are much higher than his previous stats with the Wizards as a starter, and are a lot more similar to his stats last season with the Warriors. That season, he averaged 20.4 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

This, combined with the fact that Poole is still only 24 years of age, is a strong indicator that there is nowhere to go but up from here for the shooting guard.

Poole's Career Has Been a Rollercoaster

Poole saw success with the Warriors, but his time there took a dark turn

Poole made his debut for the Warriors in 2019, after being drafted by them in the first round. He saw initial success, but shone in 2021, his breakout season. In the 2021-22 season, he led the entire NBA in free-throw percentage, becoming a primary part of the Warriors’ rotation. That season culminated with a championship, bringing him that valuable championship pedigree and experience.

His career with the Warriors took a turn south, however, in early 2022. On October 5, just prior to the start of the season, he and teammate Draymond Green got into an altercation during practice which resulted in Green punching Poole. Green was fined and suspended, but Poole’s confidence and chemistry with the team was shot.

Poole put up career numbers in the 2022-23 season, as discussed, but the season did not go the way Golden State intended. They were knocked out of the playoffs by the rival Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, in six games. Green blamed the elimination on his altercation which set the season off on the wrong foot, and Poole was shipped out of the Bay Area on July 6.

The Wizards are clearly in a different state than the Warriors were when Poole was playing for them. But the reality remains that changes in a player’s gameplan can lead to big results, and this is what has happened for Washington.

Now, the Wizards hope that they can rely on prime Poole going forward, and use him as an anchor to build around as they enter the next chapter in their complex history.