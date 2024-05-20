Highlights Safety Jordan Poyer spoke fondly of his time in Buffalo, praising QB Josh Allen as the best signal caller in football.

Allen will need to step up in 2024 after the Stefon Diggs trade and other cost-cutting maneuvers by the Bills.

Poyer's new team, the Miami Dolphins, also suffered a loss-laden offseason, though them and the Bills should remain the favorites in the AFC East.

Jordan Poyer was an All-Pro safety for the Buffalo Bills before being released in a wave of cap casualties this offseason. He ultimately signed with the rival Miami Dolphins on a one-year, $2 million contract.

However, it doesn't appear that the veteran defensive back has any hard feelings towards his old home. While speaking to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Poyer said that he loved his time in Buffalo, while also effusively praising ex-teammate Josh Allen.

"Seven years out here, man. I loved every moment of it. Thank you so much for allowing me to grow as a person, as a player. Teammates, coaches, everybody, man, I loved every moment of it. Sorry we couldn't get it done, but you've got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but it's OK."

There will be some that take exception to Poyer's claim that Allen is the best quarterback in the league - especially when Allen's boogeyman, Patrick Mahomes, still resides in Kansas City - but there's clearly a lot of love that was cultivated in the Bills' locker room over the last few seasons.

Poyer won't have to wait long to see his old teammates this season: the Bills and Dolphins will participate in the league's first Thursday Night Football matchup of the season on Amazon Prime in Week 2.

Josh Allen Needs To Be Even Better In 2024

More heroics will be necessary after the team traded WR Stefon Diggs

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

While Poyer is joining a team that finished second in points scored last season, Miami collapsed down the stretch in 2023, blowing a massive division lead to the Bills that ended in their one-score home loss to Buffalo in Week 18 last season.

The Dolphins have had a tumultuous offseason, losing a tremendous amount of talent to free agency. Still, with Tyreek Hill leading the way on offense, anything remains possible for 2024.

The Bills, meanwhile, are tending to the loss of star receiver Stefon Diggs. Other noteworthy losses include: WR Gabe Davis departing for the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason, Pro Bowl defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde, and Poyer getting released (or being allowed to walk away), and starting center Mitch Morse leaving in free agency.

Notable Bills Cost-Cutting Moves Player Transaction Savings Ryan Bates, OL Trade to CHI for 5th-rounder $1.4 million Jordan Poyer, S Cut $5.7 million Mitch Morse, C Cut $5.7 million Deonte Harty, WR Cut $4.3 million Nyheim Hines, RB Cut $4.6 million Siran Neal, CB Cut $2.9 million Tre'Davious White, CB Cut $10.2 million Von Miler, EDGE Contract Restructure $8.9 million Total Savings: $43.7 million

Poyer's proclamation that Allen is the best quarterback in football has some legs, but it's hard to make a defensible case for Allen over Mahomes. Since Hill was traded to the Dolphins, Mahomes has won back-to-back Super Bowls and Super Bowl MVPs. He was also awarded his second league MVP trophy for his superlative 2022 campaign.

Allen will have to try and follow Mahomes' path if the Bills are going to continue competing with the upper echelon of AFC contenders next season, a list that now includes Diggs and his new team, the Houston Texans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Patrick Mahomes has won more playoff games since Tyreek Hill was traded (7) than Josh Allen has won in his entire career (5).

After four consecutive AFC East titles, Buffalo may have a hard time living up to their reputation next season when accounting for the loss of Poyer and others.

Nevertheless, Miami and Buffalo should be the favorites in the division once again this upcoming season, though the New York Jets will pose a serious threat if franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to peak health after tearing his Achilles in Week 1 of last season against the Bills.

Poyer could earn some poetic justice against his former squad when facing Allen and the Bills in Week 2 and Week 9 next season.

