Highlights Jordan Travis' 2023 season was derailed after a brutal leg injury.

Travis is focused on his recovery, and should be at full-speed in July or August.

Travis has dreams of becoming an NFL starter one day, and sees himself as the heir to Aaron Rodgers.

At the beginning of November 2023, things looked very good for Jordan Travis and the Florida State Seminoles. Travis was in the midst of an excellent season, and had Florida State right in line for a college playoff berth and a chance to compete for the National Championship.

Unfortunately, towards the end of the year, Travis suffered a brutal injury, snapping his leg and unfortunately ending his season prematurely.

Even though Florida State went undefeated without Travis, the College Football Playoff Committee deemed them unworthy of playoff contention, and their season was essentially over. Although Travis' collegiate career didn't end in the way he would have hoped, there's a lot to be excited about.

Travis was drafted in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He shared some of his excitement in his news conference on Saturday:

I feel great. Just focusing on today... Every day I got rehab I'm just giving my best. I'm just trying to get ready as fast as possible. Obviously, that's the goal, but obviously I want to be 100 percent too. Yeah, just trying to get 100 percent, getting better every day.

Travis is still recovering from his leg injury, but all signs point to a full recovery as of now. He's taking it slow, and looking forward to his bright future.

Travis' Health and Future Aspirations

Travis is focused on his recovery for the moment, and he dreams of one day being a starter in the NFL

Travis' injury was a serious and gruesome one. Travis fractured his leg after being rolled up awkwardly by the defender, and he's still in the midst of that recovery. Currently, his ETA to return to full-speed action is around July to August, so there's a decent chance he'll be ready in time for training camp.

That would be big for the rookie, who likely won't see the field much during the 2024 season. The Jets have their star quarterback already, with Aaron Rodgers under contract through the 2025 season. New York also picked up Tyrod Taylor on a two-year deal this offseason.

Since Taylor isn't working back from an injury and knows he'll be ready for training camp, plus his experience, it seems likely that Taylor will be the second-string, and Travis the third.

Travis is excited about this, though, and talked a bit about his desire to learn from the two experienced quarterbacks:

I'm gonna ask a lot of questions for sure, because obviously you have two great quarterbacks ahead of you... I've been looking up to them for a long time and watching them for a long time, so having an opportunity to pick their brains ever single day. See how they treat their teammates. See how they carry themselves off and on the field, so I look forward to it for sure.

Travis will have two good examples to learn from, with essentially no pressure on his rookie or sophomore seasons. Rodgers and Taylor have both been in the NFL for a long, long time, and have seen their share of high's and low's. Travis will need to gain some wisdom from them. If he can, he might have a pretty successful career, as he's a very talented player himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2022 season, Travis finished 4th in the nation in passing yards per attempt (9.1), 9th in adjusted pass yards per attempt (9.8) and 14th in passing efficiency rating at 160.1.

Jordan Travis in 2023 Stat Category Travis Games 11 Completion Percentage 63.9% Passing Yards 2,756 Passing TDs 20 Interceptions 2 Passer Rating 154.5

Travis was asked if he saw himself becoming a starter in the league, and his response was full of confidence:

Yes, sir. 100 percent.

He's got a solid chance. He put together two incredible years, in 2022 and 2023, at Florida State. He throws the ball well, and can throw it on a line to all areas of the field. He's quick, and can extend the play if it breaks down in the pocket. He has some good traits, and if he can get back to the player he was before his injury, there's a very good chance that he can end up being the Jets' starter.

