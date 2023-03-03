Jordan u20 player given one of the fastest red cards ever for horror tackle just 5 seconds into game vs Tajikstan u20.

Jordan u20 player given one of the fastest red cards ever vs Tajikstan u20

Baker Kamal Kalbouneh received one of the fastest red cards in football history on Thursday.

Kalbouneh was in the starting lineup for Jordan in their AFC under-20 Asian Cup match against Tajikstan.

It was Jordan's opening group game of the tournament and they would have been looking to get off to a good start.

But they were reduced to 10 men just seconds into the match when Kalbouneh received his marching orders.

Jordan took kick-off and Omar Al Osad chipped the ball forwards.

Tajikistan's Mekhrubon Karimov was favourite to get to the ball first but Kalbouneh was determined to win the ball himself.

The Jordanian lifted his foot high into the air and caught his opponent in the head.

Karimov fell to the ground in a heap and in serious pain.

The referee blew his whistle almost immediately and did not hesitate to give Kalbouneh a red card.

The challenge occurred after just five seconds, while the referee issued a red card roughly five seconds later. View the incident below...

VIDEO: Jordan u20 player given one of the fastest red cards ever for horror tackle

Kalbouneh and some of his teammates challenged the decision but their protests were to no avail.

Kalbouneh punched the air in frustration after coming to terms with what he had done.

He took his place on the bench and lifted his shirt over his face, seemingly in tears.

Despite the early set back, Jordan still managed to battle to a 2-0 victory.

Kalbouneh's red card was quick, but it wasn't the fastest ever given.

Lee Todd was given a red card just seconds into a match between Cross Farm Park Celtic and Taunton East Reach Wanderers in 2000.

"We were about to kick-off and the referee reminded us about swearing like he normally did," Todd told SPORTbible. "And as he walked past me, he blew the whistle for kick-off but blew it right in my ear.

"I bent down, muttered "f*** me, ref, that was loud!" and the next thing I knew, I had a red card in my face.

"I let him know that he nearly burst my eardrum. I was like, 'are you are taking the p***' and he said 'no, you're off. You've just sworn and I told you not to.'

"Before the game, he said any swearing was unacceptable but all I did was bend down, with my head in my hands, and just shouted. That's all I did. It wasn't directed towards him. I was just swearing to myself. I thought he was just taking the mick."

Check out the latest football news and rumours right here: