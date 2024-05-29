Highlights Jorge Masvidal has amped the animosity with Conor McGregor over his return to UFC.

Masvidal has accused McGregor of taking PEDs without supplying evidence.

"How much juice is he on?" Masvidal asked.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor left the USADA testing pool after he was injured in 2021. He planned to take extensive time off for recovery and film his first movie. When he was finally able to return to action there was a long battle between the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) over his denial of an exemption waiver in testing upon his return. The back-and-forth got so heated that the UFC parted ways with USADA and the organization released a scathing statement about the whole situation. McGregor did eventually re-enter the testing pool in October 2023, almost three whole months before the end of the USADA era.

Jorge Madvidal Blasts Conor McGregor for Steroids

Masvidal says McGregor was 'clearly on some s***,' but did not provide evidence for his statement

Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal has been outspoken about his concerns over what he regards as McGregor's alleged PED use. “How much juice is Conor on?" Masvidal said on the TimboSugarShow.

“That’s another question because that motherf***** had to wait till USADA left to come back and compete with all of us. While all of us have been training and getting tested, this motherf***** was clearly on some s*** as we can see by his f****** movie.”

GIVEMESPORT contacted a representative of McGregor over Masvidal's comments, but did not receive a reply at the time of publication.

Masvidal isn't entirely correct, though, as McGregor did re-enter under the USADA program, though it was a lengthy battle before he did. Now the UFC uses Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) for their drug testing.

Ryan Garcia Fired Back at Conor McGregor Over Steroid Tweet

Garcia accused McGregor of 'running' from drug testing

Masvidal isn't the only professional fighter to criticize McGregor for what they perceive as steroid use. Boxer Ryan Garcia blasted the UFC fighter in May. McGregor took to Twitter to kick down Garcia after he tested positive for steroids stemming from his Devin Haney fight.

McGregor told Garcia to "get your head together or kill yourself" in a since-deleted tweet. Garcia fired back with a tweet of his own writing, "If I see Conor McGregor, I’m going to break your weak a** ankle. You ran from being tested [because] you were on Roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE."

Garcia even offered to fight McGregor and "let" him take steroids to prove he could still beat him. Garcia is still awaiting the punishment surrounding his failed drug test after defeating Haney. McGregor has never failed a drug test in all his years in the UFC, meanwhile. McGregor is gearing up to fight Michael Chandler on the 29th of June. They will headline UFC 303 during International Fight Week and it will be McGregor's first fight back in three years.