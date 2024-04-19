Highlights Jorge Masvidal plans to return to UFC.

The Floridian fighter competes in a boxing match against Nate Diaz, but has his crosshairs on a BMF rival back in the Octagon.

Masvidal said this week he'd welcome a fight against Justin Gaethje.

The UFC's inaugural BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal, said he will return to the UFC despite retiring from MMA following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last year.

Masvidal has been doing media rounds this week following a 'Baddest Tour' press conference with upcoming opponent Nate Diaz ahead of their boxing match on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ex-BMF Champ Says He's Coming Back

Masivdal is determined to 'get a W for my city'

Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA at UFC 287 following a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns.

However, in March it was announced that Masvidal will make a comeback to combat sports and face Nate Diaz in a boxing match — the same man he beat in the UFC, to become the first ever BMF champion at UFC 244, in what would be Masvidal's last win in MMA.

Following the 'Baddest Tour' press conference on Wednesday, Jorge Masvidal spoke to MMA Junkie and revealed he will "definitely" fight in the market-leading promotion again.

"I’m definitely coming back to the UFC and get a W for my city, for my family, my kids and everybody that believes in me. I have to go back to the UFC."

Though Masvidal has been one of the most active MMA fighters for the last two decades, he left the UFC on a four-fight losing skid. It will be hard for him to return with a win.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jorge Masvidal holds the record for the quickest knockout win in UFC history when he brutally knocked out Ben Askren with a flying knee just five seconds into the fight.

Masvidal Targets Fellow BMF Bouts

The Floridian fighter seemingly has his crosshairs set on another ex-BMF champ — Justin Gaethje

Masvidal's comments on Wednesday are not the first time he's teased a comeback to the UFC.

He also appeared on Ariel Helwani's 'MMA Hour' and was very critical of Justin Gaethje who lost the BMF title at UFC 300 in arguable the Fight of the Year, where Holloway delivered one of the most iconic knockouts the sport has ever seen with just one second left in the fight.

Masvidal did not hold back in his assessment of Gaethje's fighting style, and showed heavy interest in a fight against him if or when he returns to the Octagon.

"I’m hoping our paths cross in the UFC because this would be a very good comeback fight for me. Easy fight for me."

The comments Masvidal made about Gaethje were not unprovoked as, in the week leading up to UFC 300, in an interview with Daniel Cormier, Masvidal's name was brought up in conversation and Gaethje said "Nothing was more special than seeing all that mist come off (Masvidal's) face when Kamaru put a hole through it."

Gaethje, nicknamed 'The Highlight,' is one of the most fan-friendly fighters in the UFC thanks to his pro MMA record of 25 wins (20 knockouts, one submission, and four decisions) against five defeats, featuring fights against the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Michael Chandler, and Holloway.

