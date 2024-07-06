Highlights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have completed their weigh-in ahead of their boxing fight on the 6th of July.

Diaz looks ripped and in great shape for the contest, weighing 175.6 pounds, while Masvidal weighs 175.2 pounds.

Diaz has recent boxing experience, unlike his opponent, whose last pro boxing fight was in 2005.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have had their pre-fight weigh-in ahead of their boxing fight on Saturday evening (the 6th of July), and there wasn't much on the scales to separate the pair.

Diaz looked especially ripped when he flexed his muscles for the photographers. The 39-year-old, who has a boxing record of 0-1, weighed in at 175.6 pounds – nearly 10 pounds lighter than in his previous fight, against Jake Paul last August. Masvidal, also 39, has a 1-0 record in boxing and came in at 175.2 pounds during Friday’s weigh-in.

While Diaz has stepped into the boxing ring in the last 12 months, Masvidal (1-0) hasn’t had a pro boxing fight since 2005. He defeated Joseph Benjamin via majority decision. He hasn’t competed since losing his final UFC fight to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 via unanimous decision in April 2023.

The pair have clashed before in the UFC Octagon, in November 2019 at UFC 244. Masvidal emerged victorious on that occasion by way of TKO, and Diaz is keen to get his win back, albeit in a different backdrop. The rematch was originally slated for the 1st of June, but was put back to avoid clashing with Queensberry vs Matchroom's 5v5 and UFC 302.

While Diaz seemed ready for the fight, showing no problems making the weight 'cut' for the fight in Anaheim, California, Masvidal, on the other hand, came under criticism from viewers for hiding behind a curtain during the weigh-in, seemingly reluctant to show off his physique. Comments included 'Masvidal looks sick,' and 'he looks like he has died and come back to life!'

While Masvidal never had any problems making the 170-pound weight limit in his UFC days, it seems like he has had some trouble cutting to 175-pounds for boxing. He experienced similar issues, however, in the build-up to the Burns fight.

What Has Been Said Ahead of Masvidal vs Diaz

In the buildup to the fight, Diaz said: "There’s nothing heated for me. I’m here to do my job and get the job done. I trained hard and we’re here to win. I came here to win. By any means necessary. That’s what it’s all about. I just feel like, over time, I’m getting sharper. I’m always working and improving. I’m going to do what I always do. I’m here for the fun, and I’m here for business. I’m here to get the job done."

Masvidal, in response, said: "My emotions won’t matter on Saturday. What matters is the training camp I’ve had for the last six months. Nothing that happened before matters to me at all. I’m just coming to knock him out. I never worry about my opponents. I focus on myself and training and what I have to do in the ring. I’m ready to get this going. The only thing I’ve ever brought to combat sports is violence and a little technique. That’s how I get my hand raised. I take every fight with the same amount of caution and respect. Whoever I’m fighting also has two hands. On a personal level, yeah, I don’t like the dude for what happened at the last press conference. On July 6, he’s getting it. After that, training camp went from a boxing setting to a kill setting. That’s all I want to do."

Diaz certainly seems in better shape than he did leading up to the Jake Paul fight, and the fact that he has had the fight in the last 12 months, while Masvidal has not had a competitive boxing fight since 2005, could be a big factor in Anaheim, with the weights of the pair so close, just 0.4 pounds between them.