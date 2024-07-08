Highlights Nate Diaz wins boxing bout against Jorge Masvidal, evening their rivalry at 1-1.

Masvidal claims he landed harder shots, and wants a rematch.

During his post-fight interview, Masvidal appeared ready to instigate a second fight, just moments after his first.

Jorge Masvidal seemingly wanted a second fight only moments after his official, sanctioned one which it's conclusion, with Nate Diaz winning their boxing-rules bout Saturday at a Fanmio PPV event in Anaheim, California. The victory saw Diaz pull their rivalry back to one win apiece, after Masvidal earned a win in mixed martial arts back in 2019.

The second fight almost arrived when Masvidal was reflecting on the fight, and the loss, while speaking to Fanmio PPV presenter Brian Campbell. As Masvidal and Campbell wrapped the interview, the Floridian fighter appeared to square-up to members of Diaz's entourage, some of whom had engaged his teammates in a near-brawl at a kick-off press conference last month.

Unlike last time when things got physical, cooler heads prevailed in the ring this time as the two parties were separated before anything could escalate.

Related Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal Official Judges' Scorecards The official judges' scorecards for Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal in the boxing ring have been released.

Masvidal And Diaz Combined to Throw 1,394 Punches

Though closely-competitive, judges rewarded Diaz with the win

Per Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT, Diaz was the more active boxer while Masvidal was the more accurate. This is because Diaz landed 151 shots from 740 thrown, while Masvidal connected with 184 of his 654 punches.

"He showed up and came to fight and so did I," Diaz said in a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT.

"We just went in there to figure him out. I'm down to fight the highest rated boxer I can find. My main objective is to be the best fighter in the world."

Masvidal, meanwhile, seemingly felt robbed of a win as he landed the more significant shots. He said:

"I thought I won."

He continued: "I definitely felt that I landed the more meaningful shots. When the judges see the videos, they'll see they were misguided. I landed the harder shots."

"Win or lose, we're gonna do it again. We're 1-1, so we'll run it back."

The Diaz vs Masvidal Event Also Helped Showcase a Floyd Mayweather Phenom

Curmel Moton may well be the next big thing in boxing

Elsewhere on the Diaz vs Masvidal card was rising star Curmel Moton who, at 18, is one of the youngest prospects in the sport. When he boxed pro for the first time, last year, it was arguably the most anticipated debut of the entire year because of the respect he had already built up having trained, and sparred, in local Las Vegas gyms, and competed in amateur competitions up and down the country.

On Saturday in Anaheim, Moton scored a second-round knockout win over Nikolai Buzolin, adding another lightning-quick yet bruising highlight to his ever-growing reel. With the shake-up at Mayweather Promotions, with Richard Schaefer now running the company and with Moton arguably the face already, it is likely we'll see him compete every month as Schaefer and Floyd Mayweather Jr. attempt to build the fighter into a crossover attraction.