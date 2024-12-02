One of the biggest stars in UFC history, Jorge Masvidal, is returning to the UFC Octagon in 2025 despite retiring from the sport of MMA following his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April 2023. The veteran called time on his MMA career on a four-fight losing streak at that time, but he retired on a slight high as he hung up his gloves in his home city of Miami, Florida.

When Masvidal stepped away from the UFC, he originally focused all his time and effort on building his own 'Gamebred Fighting Championship' promotion before the fight game came calling once again just months into 2024. In March 2024, it was officially announced that Masvidal would face his fellow UFC veteran, Nate Diaz in a boxing match. The former BMF champion lost to Diaz via majority decision and immediately after the loss, Masvidal started publicly targeting a UFC return, which UFC president, Dana White, seemed very fond of.

'Gamebred' has now got his wish and he will seemingly make his return to the UFC and MMA next year, when making an appearance on the 'Fight Back' podcast, he has revealed exactly when and where his highly anticipated return will happen.

Jorge Masvidal to Return to the UFC In April 2024

'Gamebred' will return to the same city he retired in

Jorge Masvidal has revealed that he will be returning to the UFC Octagon in April in the same city where he retired over a year and a half ago, his home city of Miami, Florida.

During an appearance on former MMA fighter, Jake Shield's 'Fight Back' podcast, Masvidal confirmed his return and said the following:

“I’ll be back April next year in the UFC. Hopefully by December we’ve got the opponent, and April. Miami card.”

Masvidal's return is yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC but him airing this news publicly should suggest that everything is all agreed, and it seems all the different parties are waiting on is an opponent. Given his long layoff and the fact he was on a losing streak leading up to his retirement, there may be a few surprise names in the hat for him to face in his return, however, the UFC will no doubt give the fans an entertaining matchup.

Jorge Masvidal's professional MMA record (as of 2.12.24) 52 Fights 35 Wins 17 Losses By Knockout 16 2 By Submission 2 2 By Decision 17 13

Who Could Jorge Masvidal Face In his UFC Return?

It is unclear whether Masvidal will return against a top contender or someone low in the rankings

When Masvidal first started talking about a potential UFC return, many fans were dreaming of a matchup between himself and former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards due to their beef which still has not been solved. This fight will unfortunately not happen as Edwards has confirmed he will be headlining the UFC London card in March and Masvidal has confirmed he will return at UFC Miami which is a month later.

This leaves plenty of options for the return of 'Gamebred.' When looking through the UFC welterweight rankings, there are several top contenders Masvidal could face in his return such as Jack Della Maddalena, Sean Brady and Ian Garry, however, his losing streak leading to his retirement needs to be considered. With that in mind, the 40-year-old may have to settle for a lesser name who is lower down in the rankings. Joaquin Buckley, Geoff Neal and rising Brazilian star, Carlos Prates could all be options which would be amazing matchups for his return.