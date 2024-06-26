Highlights Jorge Masvidal called out Conor McGregor once again, and claimed his UFC rival is 'scared' to fight him.

Masvidal said: "He knows that I'm not going to take him down... I'm going to beat the c*** out of him standing."

Despite McGregor mentioning Masvidal's name at UFC 246, he believes a fight will never happen.

Former UFC welterweight title contender, Jorge Masvidal, had some harsh words to say about Conor McGregor in the past and 'Gamebred' is not slowing down his verbal assaults on the Irishman.

In a new interview with MMA Junkie, Masvidal went off on McGregor once again and claimed that he is "scared s**tless" to fight him.

In combat sports, there are many dream fights which have never come to fruition, such as Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou, Georges St-Pierre vs Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson vs George Foreman. Another dream fight for many combat sports fans is Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal. At one point, following McGregor's impressive KO victory against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246, it seemed like 'The Notorious' and 'Gamebred' could cross paths in the future as welterweight looked to be the division in which the Irishman was going to compete at moving forward. The fight never ended up happening, and in a new interview with MMA Junkie, Masvidal gave some reasons as to why he thinks the fight has never and will never happen.

“He’s never mentioned my name. He’s never addressed me, only to say like stupid things or something, but he’s never addressed a fight with me or something because he is scared s**tless."

Despite McGregor referring to Masvidal during his Octagon interview at UFC 246, he has never really specifically named or called out 'Gamebred' as someone he wants to fight.

Masvidal went on to say that he believes he is a nightmare matchup for McGregor and even revealed that he thought that Nate Diaz "beat the crap out of" him and won their second fight.

“He knows that I’m not going to take him down. I’m not going to smother him or look for a submission. I’m going to beat the f**k out of him. From when that bell rings until it ends, I’m going to beat the crap out of him standing. He knows with Nate Diaz, he got his ass whooped in the first one and in the second one (I thought) he lost as well. I can’t really stand much Nate Diaz, but you can’t take it from him. He beat Conor’s ass rounds two-and-a-half and up, Round 3, 4, 5. He beat the crap out of Conor and this guy couldn’t do nothing to me. Even when (Nate) landed a punch on me, it was like a f****** mosquito bite for me. I walked right through that thing and gave him some heat and put him down."

With Masvidal recently expressing his desire to return to the UFC, maybe a fight between himself and McGregor isn't as far-fetched as he is saying.

McGregor looks set to reschedule his fight against Michael Chandler for either August or September this year once his broken toe injury is healed. The injury forced him out of the UFC 303 main event bout against Chandler just over two weeks out from the event.