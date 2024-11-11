One of the most popular fighters in all mixed martial arts, Jorge Masvidal, says he's going to return to the sport and exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that he has only one fighter in his mind to make his UFC return against.

The 39-year-old veteran last fought in 2023 when he lost a three-round decision to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in his hometown of Miami, Florida, to bring his pro record to an extraordinary 35 wins (16 KOs and 2 subs) against 17 defeats. Though he has not fought in 18 months, Masvidal told us that he'll be competing in the Octagon in 2025, having signed a deal with renowned manager Ali Abdelaziz of Dominance MMA.

First, as the business owner, he promotes a Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event in Biloxi, MS, on Friday, November 15 which features a bantamweight championship bout between Randy Costa and Brandon Davis in the main event. The event airs live on the Gamebred official YouTube channel. After that, he'll focus on his next moves — and it includes the No.1 in the welterweight division.

Jorge Masvidal is Targeting The No.1 Welterweight Contender

Gamebred fighter wants to take down a former champion in his UFC return

"We'll be coming into the UFC next year," Masvidal told GIVEMESPORT, one week on from signing with Dominance, which famously represented Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former pound-for-pound No.1 fighter on the planet.

"We're working out the details, the dates, and getting the card set up. It's definitely [going to be in the UFC."

Considering his name value, and pro record, having been in the Octagon with Paul Daley, Gilbert Melendez, Benson Henderson, Donald Cerrone, Darren Till, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington, among others, there are countless rivals that make sense for Masvidal to fight — including Conor McGregor, whom he's yet to meet in the middle of the cage, despite numerous rumors about the possibility of it happening.

Jorge Masvidal pro MMA record (as of 10/11/2024) 52 fights 35 wins 17 losses By knockout 16 2 By submission 2 2 By decision 17 13

There is one name that stands out, above all the others. "Leon Edwards," Masvidal confirmed.

The pair famously got into a backstage brawl, in which Masvidal hit Edwards with a "two-piece and a soda" for good measure. Evidently, Masvidal feels they have unfinished business. It's up to Edwards, he said, to return the call. "I think it would be Leon," he said.

"Let's roll the dice for the No.1 guy in the world. I'll find out if I am who I say I am. I want to fight the world's best," Masvidal told us. "I always have. I've been out of the game a little bit. Let's see what's possible.

"Maybe I shock the world."

"We're betting 100% on me. Leon is scared of me, man," Masvidal added. "He's never wanted this. Here I am, calling out his name. You ain't got a fight. I ain't got a fight. What's up, mother-f*****?!"