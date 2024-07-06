Highlights Jorge Masvidal plans a three-fight boxing swing before returning to UFC for one more fight.

Masvidal aims to face Nate Diaz, Logan Paul, and Floyd Mayweather in boxing bouts.

UFC permits Masvidal's boxing plans while he remains contractually obliged to the promotion.

Jorge Masvidal is envisioning a money-spinning, three-fight swing in boxing before returning to the UFC for one more fight.

The Floridian fighter competes in the first part of what he hopes is that three-fight venture Saturday, when he takes on old rival Nate Diaz in a boxing rules bout on Fanmio PPV. Should he defeat Diaz, much like he did in their historic BMF bout in 2019, then he could tee himself up for a second crossover bout in boxing, this time, he said, against Logan Paul. He then wants to fight Floyd Mayweather in his grand finale.

Masvidal, 39, said UFC is permitting him to do this even while he is still contractually obliged to the market-leading MMA promotion. The fighter said he'd complete his UFC duties after these three prospective boxing bouts, for one standalone MMA fight in UFC.

Related Jon Jones Squats Absurd Amount in New Training Footage as Comeback Nears Jon Jones squatted a huge amount in training as the UFC legend gets closer to his comeback.

Jorge Masvidal Fights on Saturday in Boxing

He takes on Nate Diaz, but wants Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, too

"I want to get the biggest fights possible" in boxing, Masvidal said on The Michael Bisping Podcast, on YouTube.

Masvidal first fights Nate Diaz at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, in a rematch of sorts from their 2019 MMA bout. He is then targetting big bouts against crossover stars Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

"I wouldn’t mind a fight with Logan and just breaking all the pay-per-view records and having more time to box. .. And then go after Mayweather."

Though Logan is not a competent boxer, and has a pro boxing record of 0 wins and one loss — to KSI, in 2019 — he does have exhibition and WWE success under his belt thanks to a huge, albeit unofficial boxing rules show alongside Floyd Mayweather, and has fine-tuned his sports entertainment prowess with industry-acclaimed stints in WWE.

Masvidal should have no problems in dismantling Logan, should he defeat Diaz for a second time Saturday.

The difficulty would be in luring Mayweather back to the ring.

Masvidal Will Eventually Return to UFC, he Said

He could then compete in more boxing bouts after he finishes his UFC deal

Explaining his unique agreement with UFC, Masvidal said: "I signed a deal for three fights [out of UFC] … The UFC, for the first time, let somebody go for three fights in a multi-fight deal like that."

He added: