Highlights Jorge Masvidal has finally revealed why the UFC wouldn't let him fight Jake Paul, despite the two having beef for the last three years.

Masvidal was talking ahead of his boxing fight with Nate Diaz when he touched upon why Dana White and co. wouldn't let him fight the Problem Child.

Masvidal vs Diaz is happening in the boxing ring, while Jake Paul is focusing on his own fight with Mike Tyson.

Having had plenty of back-and-forth online over the years, it seemed like Jake Paul and UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal were set for a collision course that would lead them to touching gloves, either in a boxing ring or in the Octagon. In a rivalry that stems back to early 2021, Masvidal has finally revealed why a fight with Jake Paul never happened.

The UFC fighter to boxing pipeline is a road commonly driven nowadays, with Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Francis Ngannou, and now Jorge Masvidal all part of a growing group of MMA fighters looking to transition, be it for the money or the publicity. It has gotten to the point now where it isn't just ex-UFC fighters versus boxers, but UFC fighters boxing against one another, with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal both set for a June PPV boxing match.

UFC Fighters vs Jake Paul

Another common theme of these MMA stars transitioning into boxing is that they all seem to go for the same guy; Jake Paul. It is an easy way to get a lot of money and a lot of publicity, without possibly having to put in as much work. Not to say Jake Paul is an easy fight, but it is a fight that lots of former UFC fighters have been willing to look silly in and a fight they have been willing not to work hard for because they have already gotten what they wanted before the bell even rings.

Jake Paul's beef with Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal and the Problem Child have been intertwined for some years now, with Gamebred having trained Jake Paul for his fight with Ben Askren. Although, clearly, it went downhill from there, as the pair have been at each other's throats since, with Jake Paul laying down the law for Masvidal in late 2021, saying: "Masvidal, I got an offer for you right now. Five million guarantee, plus percentage of pay-per-views, so that's the most you would have ever made as a fighter."

An offer Masvidal couldn't accept due to his UFC contract. The now retired MMA fighter appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour and finally revealed why a fight never took place between the pair, be it in the Octagon or a boxing ring.

"I’ll address this little coward right now because I know he’s watching this s*** like a little creep. This little pervert creep be peeping on your show, brother."

"Listen [Jake], the UFC doesn’t like your b**** a**. Dana White, don’t like your b**** a**. Obviously, Hunter Campbell doesn’t like your b**** a**. They said, ‘We’re not going to let you make money with this guy,’ because at the end of the day, we’re partners. Me and Nate, we’re going to make money right now.”

Presenting the idea that the UFC didn't want to promote or deal with Jake Paul in anyway possible, Masvidal continued his anti-Jake Paul rhetoric at a New York press conference for his boxing match.

"Jake don't sell like Logan. The UFC allowed me to do some boxing matches, but Jake had said some unpleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC. So the UFC basically said, 'F*** you, we're not going to let you go get money with someone who is not the biggest draw.' I can fight Logan Paul, but Jake Paul's an a**."

Clearly, a situation of burned bridges and big egos, it seems a fight between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal will never see the light of day. However, for fans of both fighters, they needn't worry as the Problem Child is scheduled to face the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, on the 20th of July. As for Masvidal, he is scheduled to face Nate Diaz in a boxing match on the 1st of June.