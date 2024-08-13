Highlights Jorge Mendes has arrived in the UK for talks with Man Utd over the Manuel Ugarte move.

Ugarte still a priority for Red Devils as Ten Hag seeks midfield reinforcement for new season despite talks with PSG stalling.

Mendes aims to bridge valuation gap with talks in England to secure deal for his client.

Jorge Mendes has arrived in England for talks with Manchester United about a transfer for Manuel Ugarte, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain all summer about a move for the Uruguay international, as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new season.

A deal between the two clubs collapsed however due to the discrepancy between the two clubs over a valuation for the player, but Mendes has now jetted into the UK for talks to try and seal a deal for his client.

Mendes Jets into UK for Man Utd Ugarte Talks

Ugarte remains priority midfield target

The Reds have identified the Uruguay star as their top target to strengthen the midfield, but Paris Saint-Germain are sticking to a £51million valuation amid interest from other clubs.

United don't want to pay that much, and that has seen a move stall with INEOS chiefs opting instead to explore alternative midfield options including the likes of Sander Berge and Youssouf Fofana.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

However according to Romano on his personal X account, super agent Mendes is looking to break the deadlock between the two teams and has travelled to England to hold talks with Man United about getting a deal done.

Paris Saint-Germain are expecting Ugarte to leave the club before the end of the window, and Ugarte has already agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Old Trafford so if the clubs can find an agreement then a transfer is expected to take place.

Mendes is also set to discuss Joao Felix's potential move to Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Manuel Ugarte started every Champions League group stage game in 2023/24, but didn't start any of the games in the knockout stages.

Related Man Utd Considering Move for Barcelona Forward Raphinha The Red Devils are keen to add to their attacking ranks this summer.

Man Utd Eye Move for Raphinha

Interest from Saudi Arabia in Barcelona star also

In addition to bolstering the midfield, a new attacker could be on the agenda at Old Trafford according to reports from Spain with former Leeds star Raphinha mooted as a target.

Jadon Sancho has been reintegrated into the squad after squashing his beef with Ten Hag from last season, however his future is still up in the air amid interest from Juventus and PSG, while Antony's future is also in question after two seasons of poor performances.

Should both players move on then United could make a move for Raphinha due to Barcelona's financial troubles, although they face competition from Saudi Arabia for his signature if he is to become available.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt.