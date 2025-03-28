Manchester United are among several Premier League clubs showing interest in Juventus starlet Kenan Yildiz, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a summer deal for the 19-year-old attacker, with super agent Jorge Mendes already informing Juventus of the growing interest from England.

Juventus may need to sell one of their first-team stars to balance the books before the end of the financial year on June 30, and it is believed that Yildiz could be among those potential departures.

However, the Bianconeri are unlikely to entertain offers below €80m (£67m) for the Turkish wonderkid, who signed a contract extension until June 2029 last year.

Kenan Yildiz Wanted by Man United

Jorge Mendes informs Juventus of interest

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mendes, who acts as an advisor to Yildiz’s family, has informed Juventus of the growing Premier League interest in the 19-year-old ahead of the summer.

It is believed that at least three English clubs admire the Turkish starlet, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Juventus are likely to need to sell one of their players before June 30 after sacking manager Thiago Motta, which is reportedly set to cost them at least €15m.

Yildiz, who has been compared to Zinedine Zidane, became a first-team regular last season and already has 73 senior appearances for the Bianconeri under his belt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yildiz has scored six goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances for Juventus this season.

Man United are expected to further rejuvenate Ruben Amorim’s squad this summer, as veterans Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton see their contracts expiring.

While the latter two are likely to retire at the end of the season, Eriksen and Lindelof are expected to attract interest from other clubs closer to the summer transfer window.

Kenan Yildiz's Juventus Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 28 Goals 4 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 1,876

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Willing to Sell' £70m Star Despite Amorim U-turn Manchester United are open to offloading Alejandro Garnacho if their demands are met when the transfer window reopens

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-25.