Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement to join Flamengo in the summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Jorginho hasn't been a guaranteed starter for the Gunners this season and is often a rotation option for Mikel Arteta. The Italian international was in the squad for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday, starting on the bench at the Emirates Stadium.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Premier League rivals Chelsea, and he's played a key role ever since. Although he's far from the first name on the team sheet every week, Jorginho regularly comes off the bench to help see out games, while he's also played from the beginning in his fair share of matches.

According to journalist Galetti, Jorginho has signed a pre-contract agreement to leave Arsenal in the summer, joining Brazilian side Flamengo. The former Chelsea midfielder is out of contract in later this year, meaning he can leave the club for nothing.

Jorginho, described as 'world-class' by Arteta, will have to stay with the Gunners until the end of the season, unless Flamengo make an effort to secure him in January. The Brazilian outfit will have to pay to secure his signature this month, whereas he will join the club for nothing if they wait until the summer.

At the age of 33, it does make sense for the Gunners to part ways with Jorginho in the summer. The Arsenal midfielder isn't getting any younger and is certainly replaceable, and the Gunners could now looking to bring in a younger replacement in the middle of the park.

Jorginho failed to come off the bench against Man City on Sunday afternoon, and he's started just six Premier League games this season for the Gunners.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox