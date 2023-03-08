Jorginho joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea in a surprising move during the January transfer window.

Many fans questioned why Mikel Arteta wanted to bring Jorginho to the club, given that he didn't seem to suit the club's style of play.

However, the Italian's move has been nothing but a success so far, with Jorginho doing incredibly well for his new side, both on and off the field.

How is Jorginho doing at Arsenal so far?

Jorginho has filled in for the injured Thomas Partey several times since joining Arsenal and, to his credit, has arguably played his best football since Chelsea won the Champions League in 2021.

Many fans are happy with Jorginho's performances so far, but arguably none more so than his devoted mother.

Incredibly wholesome footage has emerged of Jorginho's mum seeing her son's shirt in the Emirates changing room for the first time, and physically being brought to tears.

Video: Jorginho's mum's emotional reaction to seeing her son's kit at the Emirates

Jorginho looks like he could be about to help Arsenal win the Premier League for the first time since 2004, so it's no wonder that his mother is so proud.

However, what probably made his mum so emotional was her knowledge of sacrificed the family had to undertake to get Jorginho to where he is today.

Despite playing for the Italian national team, Jorginho grew up in Brazil, where his mother worked as a cleaner to provide for the family, and give her son the equipment he needed to play football.

Maria Tereza Freitas even spent hours with her son on the Brazilian beaches working on his technical ability, something he'e seen as excelling at compared to other Premier League midfielders.

Freitas travelled from Brazil to London this week to see her son for the first time following his £12 million move to Arsenal, and as covered, she was brought to tears when she saw his shirt in the changing room.

Jorginho has opened up in recent interviews and the special bond he has with his mum, noting that it's likely he wouldn't have been as successful as he has been without the help from his parents.

The 31-year-old could be just over two months from winning the Premier League for the very first time, something that would almost definitely also fill his mother with immense pride.