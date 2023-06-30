Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could be 'allowed to go' if replacements are signed at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

It's no secret that the Gunners are looking to bring in reinforcements.

Arsenal transfer news - Jorginho

Jorginho, who is earning £110k-a-week at Arsenal, signed from London rivals Chelsea last summer for a fee of £12m, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal are in the process of trying to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, with a bid totalling £105m recently submitted, as per David Ornstein.

This could lead to an uncertain future for Jorginho, who may find himself playing a squad role next season.

Jorginho's agent recently spoke about his client's future at the Emirates, saying: “It’s not about the interest of Lazio or their budget… I can confirm that Jorginho is very happy at Arsenal. In our plans, it’s only Arsenal for next season. No negotiations with Lazio."

However, if Arsenal continue to recruit new midfielders, you'd imagine Jorginho's plans may change.

The Italy international started nine Premier League games last campaign, as per FBref, but the arrival of Rice could see that decrease even further.

Kai Havertz, who has also been linked with a move to the Gunners, has admitted previously that he's 'more or less a midfield player', meaning Mikel Arteta could have another option in the middle of the park.

What has Jones said about Jorginho?

Jones has suggested that there are doubts about the future of Jorginho at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We will have to wait and see who actually ends up leaving. At the moment, Arsenal are having to be a little bit careful about who they let out.

"They've got interest in a few players and obviously there are doubts around Thomas Partey, there are doubts around Jorginho. I think they want to make sure they get their other midfielders in before these guys are allowed to go."

Could Jorginho have a future at Arsenal?

Looking at a lot of Arsenal's signings under Arteta, they've mostly targeted younger, up-and-coming players in their recruitment.

If the Gunners continue to sign midfielders in the transfer window, then it will certainly cast doubt over the future of Jorginho.

However, after only signing for the club in January and starting to settle in over the last few months, the former Chelsea man may not want to seek another transfer this summer.