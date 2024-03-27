Highlights Jorginho's agent confirms priority is discussing contract with Arsenal before summer.

Arsenal have a decision to make on whether to keep Jorginho for the 2024/2025 campaign.

Jorginho may consider returning to Italy at some point.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is out of contract in the summer and as it stands will be leaving the club on a free transfer, and his agent has now spoken out regarding his future at the Emirates Stadium.

The Italian international has made a strong impact since making the move across London from Chelsea, despite not being a guaranteed starter under Mikel Arteta. Jorginho has been impressive when called upon, but the 32-year-old and the Gunners will have a decision to make ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign.

Jorginho's Agent Discusses Future

Speaking to Radio Sportiva (via Fabrizio Romano), Jorginho's agent has now spoken out about his future at Arsenal, confirming that it's their priority to discuss with the north London club...

“We will discuss with Arsenal about his contract being due to expire in June, it’s our priority. Arsenal have fantastic group and we will see if they need him for next season. Returning to Italy? Why not? One day maybe."

The former Napoli midfielder isn't getting any younger, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to his home country before his career is over. Jorginho might be hoping to play more regularly considering his lack of starts under Arteta this season, but the Spanish manager is likely to want to keep him around for his experience and cover in the middle of the park.