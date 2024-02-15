Highlights Arsenal midfielder Jorginho was recently asked to name his top five players in the Premier League right now.

Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made Jorginho's list.

Jorginho also included former Chelsea teammate and argued he was 'more complete' than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal star Jorginho has revealed his top five players in the Premier League, with one of his selections coming as a huge surprise to many football fans. The Italy international has been in and out of the starting eleven this season and has only made 14 league appearances so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners are flying at the moment, and are unbeaten in four league games following their sensational 6-0 win against West Ham last weekend. Sunday's match will be remembered for Declan Rice's brilliance on the pitch. The England midfielder had a very successful return to the London Stadium, scoring a screamer in their win.

Mikel Arteta's side find themselves just two points behind leaders Liverpool and are currently level on points with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. With the Premier League home to the best players in world football, it's always difficult to determine who the better stars are in England. Jorginho was recently quizzed by JD Football as to who he thinks are the top five best players in the league. The 32-year-old made a shocking suggestion and even committed the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and club team-mate Martin Odegaard.

Jorginho's top five players in the Premier League Name Club Appearances (This season) Goals (This season) Assists (This season) Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 5 1 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 20 14 8 Erling Haaland Manchester City 18 16 5 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 23 10 7 Reece James Chelsea 8 0 1 All stats via Premier League and correct as of February 15, 2024

Speaking at the Puma FUTURE Boot Launch, Lyés Bouzidi named Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne as the first player, with Jorginho nodding his head with approval. He was then quick to name Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as his second pick, while Erling Haaland was his third choice. The decision proved to be a no brainer as the Norway sensation is the top scorer in the league with 16 goals.

Salah is close behind Haaland with 14 goals so far. Bouzidi then put forward Bukayo Saka at number four, with Culture Cams and Jorginho a bit sceptical at first. Rodri's name was then mentioned, but the former Chelsea man ended up including Saka in his top five, leaving one space left.

Jorginho named Chelsea star Reece James as the fifth-best player in the league, much to the surprise of Cams and Bouzidi. Despite the two reporters quizzing the Gunners midfielder about replacing James with Alexander-Arnold, the Italian claimed that the Blues captain was the more complete player out of the two.

James' inclusion comes as a surprise

He hasn't had the best of luck recently

James' inclusion will cause many debates on social media between fans. In December, James was forced to have hamstring surgery and is expected to miss a substantial chunk of the remainder of the 2023/24 Premier League season. The Chelsea right-back picked up yet another injury during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Everton, and will now be sidelined for three to four months as he hopes to rectify the recurring injury.

Over the last few years, the England international has struggled to stay fit, missing several games because of multiple injuries. James only returned to full fitness soon before the Everton defeat after getting injured at the start of the 2023/24 season against Liverpool, with the 24-year-old missing nine games between August and the start of October.

Reece James' injury stats Injury Dates Games Missed Hamstring injury December 11, 2023 - present 20 Hamstring injury August 13, 2023 - October 6, 2023 9 Hamstring injury April 25, 2023 - May 31, 2023 7 Ill March 9, 2023 - March 15, 2023 1 Hamstring injury March 1, 2023 - March 5, 2023 1 Knee injury December 27, 2022 - January 31, 2023 7 Knee injury October 13, 2022 - December 12, 2022 9 Hamstring injury April 21, 2022 - April 28, 2022 2 Muscle injury March 3, 2022 - March 21, 2022 5 Fitness February 14, 2022 - February 24, 2022 2 Hamstring injury December 27, 2021 - February 14, 2022 11 Hamstring strain December 24, 2020 - January 18, 2021 5 Ankle injury December 14, 2020 - December 28, 2020 4 All statistics via Transfermarkt (As of 15/02/2024)

He tweaked his hamstring then, and he seemed to pick up a similar knock in the first-half against Everton in the Premier League. James looked emotional as he left the field, knowing that another extended period of absence was set to come his way.

Soon after the Everton defeat, the Chelsea skipper took to Instagram in December to confirm he had hamstring surgery. The young defender also hit out at the "hate and negativity" surrounding his latest injury, saying:

"The footballing world knew I got injured but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution. "I had surgery today to try fix my reoccurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally. Since this injury, I've had a good amount of support but significantly more hate and negativity. "Believe me I don't want to be injured, l'm happiest when I'm playing football. Thanks to the understanding people that support me despite the highs or the lows, it goes a long way. Stay well."

James hopes to return by the end of the season, with Fabrizio Romano writing that he is expected to be back by April. He will hope to be a part of England's plans at Euro 2024, but while he could be a part of Gareth Southgate's plans, only time will tell if he can get fit again in time.