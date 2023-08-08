Arsenal could be focusing on outgoings in the next stage of the transfer window, and journalist Paul Brown has given some insight into two players who have been linked with a move away, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have made some impressive signings so far, but they could be looking to complete some outgoings over the next few weeks.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz are the first three players to arrive through the door at the Emirates Stadium this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The north London club lifted their first trophy of the season last weekend, beating Manchester City in the Community Shield, but the Gunners will be heavily focused on beating Pep Guardiola's side to the Premier League title.

Rice, Timber, and Havertz all played a key role in the game at Wembley, hinting that all three could be regular starters heading into the new term.

As a result, some players may be looking for moves away from the club before the window slams shut in September.

Two players who have been linked with departures are Jorginho, who signed for a fee of £12m, and Thomas Partey, who cost the Gunners £45m.

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Arsenal midfielder Jorginho wants to leave, with Fenerbache pushing to sign the Italian.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey is currently attracting a lot of interest.

What has Brown said about Jorginho, Partey, and Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that he can see both Partey and Jorginho leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

The journalist adds that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for the midfield duo, with Jorginho the more likely to depart.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I could see both players leaving, I could see Jorginho and Partey leaving. I know Partey played the other day.

"Possibly people were a little surprised to see Partey and Rice in the same team in the roles that they play, but it does seem like Arteta thinks he can play that way.

"He was certainly available earlier this summer, they were listening to offers for him. They didn't get any offers that they liked.

"So, it may be that they have decided to stick with him. In that case, it would look like it's more likely that Jorginho leaves, but I think essentially, they are listening to offers for both players."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Arsenal?

After improving their attack, midfield, and defence with their three new signings, Arsenal are in a much better place heading into the new season.

However, they've now been linked with a move for another midfielder, with journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is still a player of interest, after failing to sign him in the past.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GMS that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, so maybe incomings at the Emirates are just as likely as outgoings in the near future.