Highlights Jose Aldo built the ultimate UFC fighter with his striking and takedown defense skills included in the mix.

Charles Oliveira was the obvious choice for submissions due to his UFC record and experience in the Octagon.

Max Holloway's chin, Merab Dvalishvili's cardio, Georges St-Pierre's takedowns, and Demian Maia's grappling rounded out Aldo's dream fighter.

UFC legend, Hall of Famer, and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be fighting in the final fight of his career at UFC 301 on the 4th of May in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Aldo previously retired following his loss to Merab Dvalishvili in 2022 but couldn't pass up the chance to have his final fight in front of his home crowd. He'll fight Jonathan Martinez in the co-main event. While doing media before the big night, ESPN asked Aldo to build his dream UFC fighter, taking individual skills from each man to make a complete super fighter. Here's who he picked.

Striking & Takedown Defense: Jose Aldo

When building his perfect fighter, Jose Aldo included himself in the category of striking and takedown defense. He wanted the super fighter to have his skills. He's not wrong, he's known as an incredible boxer and went on an 18-fight undefeated run until he met Conor McGregor in 2015. He ruled the UFC featherweight division for years and had seven KO/TKO wins in WEC and another four in the UFC.

Submission: Charles Oliveira

Next came submissions and fellow Brazilian and former champion Charles Oliveira seemed like the most obvious and correct choice. Oliveira holds the record for the most submissions in the UFC with 16, four more than Jim Miller at 12. Oliveira also holds the record for the most wins in the UFC at 20. Oliveira has been hit-and-miss as of late, but if there's anyone you'd put your money on submission-wise, it would be him.

Related Jose Aldo: Highlights of UFC legend's official boxing debut Highlights of UFC legend Jose Aldo's official boxing debut - controversy over possible knockdown

Chin: Max Holloway

Aldo then selected former featherweight champion and reigning BMF champion Max Hollway for his chin. Holloway has never been officially knocked down in a fight. The record books did not count his slip versus Justin Gaethje as a knockdown. And Holloway has been in some wars. His most recent fight was a barn burner, as were all three of his fights with former champion Alexander Volkanovski. Any fighter with a chin like Holloway's is sure to be a winner.

Cardio: Merab Dvalishvili

For cardio, Aldo selected Georgian powerhouse Merab Dvalishvili. Aldo fought Dvalishvili in 2022 to a decision so he knows firsthand what Dvalishvili's unmatched cardio is like. Dvalishvili's known for his wrestling and his seemingly endless gas tank so it's no surprise he picked the No.1-ranked bantamweight for this one. Dvalishvili should be fighting for the title next though that fight hasn't been announced yet and we all know UFC president Dana White isn't the biggest fan of Dvalishvili turning down the fight in the past. We'll have to wait and see what happens there.

Takedowns: Georges St-Pierre

No one has takedown skills like Georges St-Pierre did. Khabib Nurmagomedov comes close and frankly either would have been a great option in this category but Georges St-Pierre is the GOAT. St-Pierre holds the record for most takedowns landed at 90, six more takedowns than Gleison Tibau who has 84. St-Pierre's takedown accuracy with 73.8 percent, fourth in the UFC. In addition to those records, St-Pierre also has the most UFC control time at 2:42:04 which is a testament to his takedown skills.

Grappling: Demian Maia

For grappling, Aldo picked another Brazilian in Demian Maia. Maia is a fifth-degree black belt under Fabio Gurgel and is widely thought to have some of the best grappling in all of MMA. He holds the number three ranking for most submissions in UFC history at 11. If Maia was still competing his stats would undoubtedly be higher but he hasn't fought since he was not re-signed in 2021.