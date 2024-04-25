Highlights Jose Aldo supports Conor McGregor for his return fight at UFC 303 on June 29.

Despite once being bitter rivals, there is now a lot of respect between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor. In an interview this week, Aldo said he is rooting for his old foe McGregor in the Irishman's return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jose Aldo Shows Support For Conor McGregor

He wants to see the Irishman be "the Conor of old"

The rivalry between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor is arguably one of the most important in UFC history as the era in which it happened was one which revolutionized mixed martial arts, and sent the UFC into orbit financially. At the time in which Aldo and McGregor were rivals, McGregor was starting to become a mainstream superstar and was generating a lot of attention inside the sport of MMA and thus helped catapult the UFC. Back in 2015 and 2016, McGregor and Aldo were bitter rivals, but since then, they have shown each other a lot of respect publicly, and their rivalry being so impactful on the sport has clearly made both men have a lot of respect for each other.

In the interview with MMA Junkie, Aldo said he is rooting for McGregor in his comeback.

"I always root for the guys who I fought and the guys who have beat me because that just proves that I lost to the best. I hope that he can go in there and be the Conor of old and be aggressive, and go in there to finish the fight. I expect great things from that fight."

It is great to see once bitter enemies have such great respect for each other now that they are both at the latter ends of their fighting careers.

Jose Aldo, Meanwhile, Makes His Own Return at UFC 301

'The King Of Rio' will fight in his home city Of Rio de Janeiro

Despite announcing his retirement from MMA in September 2022, on the day his son was born, Jose Aldo is returning to the UFC on May 4 to face rising bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez, who is currently on a six-fight winning streak. However, according to Aldo, Martinez was not originally scheduled to be his opponent at UFC 301. Aldo has revealed that he was actually supposed to be fighting former UFC bantamweight champion, and arguably the best bantamweight of all time, Dominick Cruz.

It is a shame that Cruz had an issue which forced him to withdraw as Aldo vs Cruz is a dream fight which fans who have watched the sport for a long time would've loved to watch. Other bouts at UFC 301, though, include Alexandre Pantoja against Steve Erceg, Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria, and Jack Shore against Joanderson Brito.