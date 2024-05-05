Highlights Jose Aldo produced a clinical performance on his UFC return.

The 37-year-old hadn't competed in the Octagon since August 2022.

Brazilian's UFC deal expired after his win over Jonathan Martinez, but he wants to fight on in the promotion.

Jose Aldo rolled back the years as he returned to the Octagon after an absence of more than 18 months at UFC 301 on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Brazilian faced a tough challenge in the evening's co-main event as he faced off with surging bantamweight prospect Jonathan Martinez in Rio de Janeiro.

Jose Aldo Victorious Over Jonathan Martinez In Return To UFC

Aldo defeated Martinez via unanimous decision

‘The King Of Rio’ returned home and earned a unanimous decision victory over #12 ranked contender Martinez. The former featherweight world champion showed no signs of rustiness as he dominated his younger foe across the three-round distance.

Aldo defeated Martinez 30-27 on all scorecards and picked up a win in MMA for the first time since December 2021. He received a legend's welcome in his return to action and showed that he still has plenty left in the tank. The bout was contested largely as a kickboxing contest with the pair landing some devastating leg kicks on each other and Aldo showing off his lightning-fast hands and kicks, which are just as lethal as ever on the evidence of this performance.

Aldo and Martinez shared an emotional moment at the end of the fight with the veteran consoling his visibly emotional opponent for a couple of minutes as the latter was sat on the canvas with the Brazilian almost in tears.

What’s Next For Jose Aldo?

Aldo spoke on his future in MMA in his post-fight interview

Coming into UFC 301, a lot of the talk around Jose Aldo’s return to the Octagon wasn’t related to this fight or even his opponent Martinez. Rather, it was related to his future in fighting. Aldo had publicly revealed that UFC 301 marked the last fight on his current contract with the promotion - meaning that he is now a free agent.

In his post-fight interview with commentator, analyst and former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, Aldo didn’t mention anything about the fight being his last but instead, expressed his desire to sit down with UFC president Dana White and potentially sign a new deal with the UFC.

"My next step is sitting with Dana (White), Sean (Shelby) and Hunter (Campbell) and we'll go from there."

Aldo also went on to tease the idea of holding UFC gold once again. The former 145lb champion is considered one of the best in the history of the division, but hasn't held a title in eight years.

“Maybe we can come back in here and be the champion.”

Based on his UFC 301 performance, Aldo can still mix it with the best. It's tough to see the UFC turning down the chance to sign him if the opportunity presents itself.

Re-signing with the Las Vegas-based promotion is likely far from the only option on the table for Aldo as he enters free agency. He competed in a number of boxing matches last year, including a meeting with former UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens - which ended in a draw. There is also the possibility that Aldo could move to another MMA organisation, with the PFL keen to spend big to attract top talent.