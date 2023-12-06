Highlights The NBA's first-ever in-season tournament has been a huge success, with increased viewership and engagement on social media.

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's buy-in level has been strong; he is pursuing the prize money to secure a better future for his three daughters.

Alvarado's performance in the tournament has been impactful, contributing to the Pelicans' success and showcasing his skills on the court.

The NBA's first-ever In-Season Tournament is nearing its final stages, with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers set to take part in the semifinal round on Thursday. And one would be hard-pressed to classify the league's new project as anything but a rousing success.

As announced by the league on November 30, group-play games broadcast nationally on ESPN and TNT averaged a whopping 1.5 million viewers; that's a 26 percent increase over games played during the same period last year. Meanwhile, the NBA's app and social media channels boasted a combined 3.9 billion video views last month, making it their best November ever.

For the average fan, though — or people who love high-level, heartfelt competition in general — the greatest aspect of the new tournament has arguably been the incredible buy-in level we have seen from the players, a phenomenon perhaps best exemplified by Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado's pursuit of the prize money (for which he already has big plans).

A win for the next generation of Alvarados

As with the world's other premier professional sports leagues, longtime NBA players can amass fortunes beyond comprehension for the everyday Jane or Joe. However, nothing is guaranteed, especially where younger players and those operating on the fringes of the league are concerned.

For his part, Bucks star Damian Lillard has said that it's those players that he's fighting for as the tourney trudges forward. And that's why Alvarado has his eye on the prize; not so much for his own financial benefit, but for that of his three daughters.

In an interview with Andscape's Marc Spears, the 25-year-old revealed that he's giving all the money — which will total $500,000 if New Orleans can win out — to his girls.

“I will not touch the money,” Alvarado said. “I ain’t struggling now. I’m blessed to be financially good. Let that grow and let them have it. It’s a great opportunity to do that. A lot of people aren’t that fortunate, but I am. I just want this game to keep me blessed and I don’t want my kids to worry about nothing."

Source: Andscape

Per Spotrac, Alvarado made just over $3 million over his first two years in the NBA. He'll make a little over $1.8 million in 2023-24, assuming he remains with the Pelicans. However, his full salary doesn't become guaranteed until January 10.

In-Season Tournament Statistics: 6.5 PPG, 4.0 REB, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG3%

After suffering a stress fracture to his right tibia late in 2022-23 and then incurring an offseason ankle injury as he worked toward his return, Alvarado's start to the 2023-24 campaign was a delayed one. However, the Georgia Tech product was nonetheless able to make a quick impact upon coming back, particularly during tournament play.

Jose Alvarado - First 3 Seasons Points/G Steal/G Effective FG% 2021-22 6.1 1.3 50.0 2022-23 9.0 1.1 49.6 2023-24 7.3 1.1 53.9

During New Orleans' quarterfinal win over the Sacramento Kings, Alvarado scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting (and 2-of-3 from three-point range) while adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots in just 18 minutes of play.

Consequently, the Pelicans outscored the Kings by a whopping 19 points when he was on the court, the second-best mark teamwide. In other words, his efforts played a key role in helping his club secure advancement against one of the best teams in the Association.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is bouncing back from a slow start to the regular season, galvanized by the returns of CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy to the lineup, after both missed significant time through injury. The Pels currently sit in eighth in the Western Conference, firmly entrenched in a Play-In position with a 12-10 record.

A semifinal win over the Lakers and a conquest of the first ever NBA Cup could go a long way in jumpstarting Alvarado and the Pelicans towards the top of the West.