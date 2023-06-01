Jose Mourinho waited in the car park to abuse the match officials after his Roma side lost on penalties to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Roma and Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw after extra time in the final against Budapest, with Sevilla winning 4-1 in the penalty shootout.

And Mourinho went full Mourinho after losing his first ever European final.

The Roma boss was upset throughout the final with English referee, Anthony Taylor, dishing out 13 yellow cards during the match - a record for a European final.

Roma was left incensed when Eric Lamela wasn't shown a second yellow card during the game. They also felt they should have been awarded a penalty for handball.

Mourinho himself was booked towards the end of extra-time.

Mourinho waits for match officials in car park

But Mourinho wasn't done after the match.

Long after the game finished, Mourinho waited around in the car park for the match officials.

When they eventually arrive, footage captures him saying, in English, "F***ing disgrace man, it's a f***ing disgrace."

He then switched to Italian to shout "F*** off," at the officials.

He then approaches the mini-bus taking the likes of Taylor and Michael Oliver away from the stadium and says: "Congratulations, you f***ing disgrace."

VIDEO: Mourinho abuses match officials after Europa League final

Of course, it's not the first time Mourinho has waited in a car park for match officials.

In 2012, Mourinho was accused of waiting for the referee after Real Madrid's Spanish Cup loss to Barcelona. The images went viral and have become a bit of a meme.

What did Mourinho say about the referee after the match?

Mourinho didn't hold back in his post-match press conference, either.

"Next year we won't be playing the Champions League and that's a good thing because we're not made for it," he said.

"And let's hope that Taylor, only officiates games in the Champions League and does the same bull**** there that he did tonight, and not in the Europa League.

"It was an intense, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time.

"The injustice is shown by the fact Lamela should've had a second yellow, he didn't, and he converted a penalty in the shoot-out."

It wasn't just Mourinho who felt aggrieved with Roma's Diego Llorente also piling in.

"Today in all the dubious episodes, the yellow cards, the referee blew the whistle in favour of Sevilla," he said.

"I am surprised because he is an international referee who has a great reputation."