Jose Mourinho proving once again that he's the true master of football's dark arts

Jose Mourinho has reportedly been accused of ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ during a match between AS Roma Under-14s and Lazio Under-14s.

And no, your eyes are not playing tricks on you: an Under-14s match.

Mourinho was present at the youth match between the two rival clubs. The revered Portuguese coach invited the youngsters to the gym to take a picture and meet the first-team squad following their victory.

All quite wholesome so far, right?

What has Jose Mourinho been accused of doing?

But Mourinho - one of football’s great masters of the dark arts - has made further headlines for very different reasons.

Reports from Italy - via Get Football News Italy - claim that Lazio have accused Mourinho of refusing to simply watch the game in peace.

The 60-year-old has been accused of booing a Lazio Under-14s player named Alexandru Milou, when the young lad was taking a penalty during Sunday’s clash.

And when Roma’s Under-14s took the lead, Mourinho is said to have told the team’s players to feign injury and resort to time-wasting in order to win the match.

Get Football News Italy add that Lazio Under-14s coach Tobia Assumma criticised Mourinho at this point, commenting: “No, mister. This is not done.”

The report says Lazio are unhappy about Mourinho’s behaviour.

While the report sounds almost too far-fetched to be true, footage has emerged of Milou being booed as he took the penalty.

There’s no evidence on the video to suggest that Mourinho is one of those booing, but attempts to put off the Lazio teenager clearly happened.

It’s not something you expect to see in an Under-14s match. Then again, the two Rome-based clubs are fierce rivals, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Mourinho sent off for the third time this season this week

Two days after the youth game, Mourinho was sent off for the third time this season during AS Roma’s shock 2-1 defeat away at Serie A strugglers Cremonese.

Given his marching orders just after halftime, Mourinho was furious with fourth official Marco Serra.

“I am emotional, but not crazy,” he told reporters, while explaining his actions. “In order to react the way I did, something had to happen first. I need to understand if I can take any legal action. Piccinini gave me a red card, because unfortunately the fourth official does not have the capacity to understand what he said to me.

“I want to find out if there is an audio recording. I don’t want to get into the fact that Serra is from Turin and on Sunday we are playing against Juventus.

“For the first time in my career, a fourth official spoke to me in the most incredible way. It was unjustifiable. At the end of the game, I went to speak to them. Piccinini, who was the fourth official in the last game when I was sent off, told me to apologise to Serra. I told Serra he should have the courage to explain what happened, but he had memory problems.”

Read more: Jose Mourinho red card: What did fourth official say to him in Cremonese 2-1 Roma?