Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce suffered their first Super Lig defeat of the season against Galatasaray on Saturday night, and the Portuguese boss was not allowed to forget about it after being mocked by his opponents on social media. An own goal by Dominik Livakovic followed by Dries Mertens and Gabriel Sara strikes ensured that the Lions kept up their 100 per cent start.

With the defeat leaving Mourinho's side five points off the top of the table after just six games, the iconic coach was clearly frustrated as he didn't attend his post-match press conference. He was, however, asked for his thoughts on a brutal Photoshopped image of him used by the opposition after the full-time whistle.

Mourinho Responds to 'The Crying One' Image

The former Chelsea manager was not happy

After the heated battle in Istanbul, social media went into overdrive as the official Galatasaray X account posted a curated image of a book titled 'The Crying One' that included a front cover of Mourinho in tears. While the 61-year-old failed to attend his post-match press conference, he was stopped by a reporter as he exited the stadium and was asked about the tweet that had gone viral.

A perplexed Mourinho seemed unsure if the question or the picture he had been shown was legitimate as he repeatedly asked the journalist if he 'was serious or joking.' When the journalist confirmed he was actually being serious, the former Chelsea manager said he could not speak about the matter before leaving the room. Watch the footage here:

That was not the only dig that was made by official Galatasaray accounts on social media in the aftermath of the encounter. The English account uploaded an image of Mourinho standing in front of opposite number Okan Buruk, who appears to be smiling gleefully in the Portuguese's direction.

Another tweet shows the Turkish giants taunting their opponents by posting a video with the caption 'Mourinho Universe' crossed out and replaced by 'Okan Buruk rules.' This is in reference to the phrase that has been adopted by the Fenerbahce faithful upon Mourinho's arrival.

Mourinho's Start to Life in Turkey

Many were surprised by the Champions League winner's decision to make the move

The recent defeat has put a dampener on the early stages of Mourinho's reign in Turkey, which shocked several people when it was announced in June. When asked about his decision, the former Manchester United boss and one of the greatest managers of the 21st century told supporters:

"Normally a coach is loved after victories, in this case I feel that love before victories. And that for me is a big responsibility that I feel and I promise you that from this moment I belong to this family, this shirt is my skin."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jose Mourinho has led Fenerbahce to the most clean sheets in the opening six games of the Super Lig season (4).

After being dumped out of the Champions League in the qualifying stages against LOSC Lille, Mourinho embarked on the domestic campaign in typical style, getting booked on his debut. He had led his side through a good run of form though, as they were unbeaten in their opening five games before succumbing to their title rivals.