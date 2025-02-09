Football and tribalism are as inseparable as a pair of boots and a ball. As such, fans of top clubs are locked in an unending tug-of-war, each side shouting louder than the other, battling tooth and nail to prove whose supporters are the most passionate. In Britain, this rivalry is no different. But there’s one moment from recent memory that eclipses anything any club has ever produced before.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger, two of the Premier League’s greatest managers of all time, have witnessed some of the most electric atmospheres across the globe, steering Chelsea and Arsenal through the highs of the Champions League during their respective tenures. Yet it was during the 2019 Champions League final that even they were left utterly speechless.

Ahead of Liverpool's meeting with Tottenham at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, a spine-tingling rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' broke into full voice as the legendary managers were doing their analysis ahead of the big occasion, and the whole studio was left stunned. If Britain ever needed a reminder of the sheer power of Anfield’s atmosphere - whether on their own turf or in foreign lands - this moment served as a stark reminder.

Related Pep Guardiola Claimed One British Ground is ‘Like No Other Stadium in World’ Pep has managed his teams at the world’s most famous stadiums, but only one has ever made him 'feel small'.

When Liverpool Fans Wowed Mourinho and Wenger

The reaction from the two iconic managers was priceless

For the last five decades, Liverpool have been England's undisputed kings of Europe, and their love affair with the Champions League has been very well documented through the years, as they've claimed ol' big ears a British record six times. Under Jurgen Klopp, every time they took to the field, it felt like a 60s, 70s, and 80s revival night at Anfield.

Back in 2019, the club's first shot at a major honour since the famous 2005 final in Istanbul arrived, and the travelling Liverpool fans made sure they were heard in the process. All throughout the day, the streets of Madrid were awash with red smoke, as scarves danced in the wind. But it was inside the stadium they reminded viewers back at home of their reputation as some of the best fans in the beautiful game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The loudest football game on record in Britain occured between Liverpool and Chelsea during the 2005 Champions League semi-final. The Anfield noise levels reached 130 decibels, which is roughly equivalent to the sound of a jet engine taking off

In reaction to the Liverpool fans' rendition of their famous walkout tune, Wenger can be heard saying: "that's unique". While Mourinho says (per the video below):

"That is more beautiful than anything we can say. This is beautiful."

A controversial penalty goal from Mohamed Salah and a late Divock Origi second secured the Reds their first major honour under Klopp and kick-started a glorious era where they would go on to win another seven honours during the German's tutelage. And, of course, the sight of a partying Liverpool end became a regular occurrence.

Liverpool Fans As Described By Other Top Managers and Players

The Anfield atmosphere is a myth, but only to those unlucky not to have experienced it

Rivals of Liverpool love to suggest that the club's atmosphere is merely a myth. But plenty of former managers and players without a bias have debunked that suggestion over the years. While Mourinho was full of praise for the travelling Reds during the 2019 Champions League final, it wasn't the first time he had waxed lyrical, as he also once said: "If Stamford Bridge can give us even 25% of the emotion Anfield gives Liverpool, I think we can do it."

Cristiano Ronaldo named Anfield as the "most intimidating Premier League stadium" he had ever visited, Pep Guardiola once claimed "you'll find an atmosphere at Anfield that you'll find nowhere else in the world", and the late great Johan Cruyff also said:

“I stood on the pitch at Anfield with goosebumps. Not because I was scared of our opponents but because of the atmosphere. I had never seen anything like this – the passion for the game, and how much the fans wanted their team to win, and it made me think that one day I would like to play in England. "Unfortunately, that dream didn’t come to pass because in those days borders were still closed to foreign players. Even today I still think that was a terrible shame.”

Sir Alex Ferguson, Diego Maradona, and Xavi are among a litany of other football megastars that have laid praise on the Liverpool fans, proving that "This is Anfield" is not just a marketing spin, but it means so much more. On many occasions, the Reds' supporters have sucked the ball into the back of the net, creating an almost mythical 12th-man presence.

After recently reaching the League Cup final for the third time in the last five years, as well as sitting top of the Premier League and among the favourites for the FA Cup and Champions League, there's a sense that the Anfield noise could well ramp up another notch in the coming weeks as Arne Slot's side look to put the roof on the house Klopp built - and the fans will definitely play their part.