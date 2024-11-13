For a club the size and stature of Chelsea, not every player is destined for greatness. They, of course, have homed legends such as John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba – all of whom achieved great success in west London – but alongside them are a myriad of unhappy customers.

Particularly under the fiery Jose Mourinho – who enjoyed two fruitful spells, which amalgamated into a 321-game career with the Blues – with the Portuguese not afraid to upset the apple cart with players who he felt were surplus to his requirements.

A certain Filipe Luis, remembered for his flowing hair and tenacious performances on the left-hand side of the back line, was among those who felt the wrath of Mourinho’s well-documented stubbornness, which ultimately led to the defender enjoying a mere one-season stint.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis notched one goal and assist apiece under Mourinho's stewardship.

The former Brazil international, who notched two goals and six assists in 44 appearances for Selecao, joined the Premier League-level outfit in a £15.8 million-worth deal in the summer of 2014 but was limited to just 26 outings in a pretty forgettable stay.

Inside Luis and Mourinho's Strained Relationship

'I knocked on Mourinho’s office door and said: "Why did you bring me here?"'

As mentioned, Jaragua do Sul-born Luis, now 39, only managed to last one season living in Chelsea, an affluent part of the capital, but did add a Premier League winners’ medal and a League Cup triumph to his CV in the process. In Chelsea’s 2014/15 season opener against Burnley, one in which they won 3–1 thanks to a first-half flurry of goals from Branislav Ivanovic, Andre Schurrle and Diego Costa, Luis was named on the bench with Cesar Azpilicueta - one of the best right backs in Premier League history - favoured over the summer addition.

That, understandably, irked Luis into knocking on Mourinho’s door the following morning. Speaking to Mail Online in 2021, the Figueirense FC graduate relived that moment as he straight up asked the boss why he hadn’t been named in their starting XI.

“When I was on the bench for the first game of the season I knocked on Mourinho’s office door and said: ‘Why did you bring me here? Why didn’t you just leave me at Atletico?’

In response, Luis claimed the now-Fenerbahce chief said: “He said that he didn’t feel as secure defensively with me in the team as he did with Azpilicueta. He said I had to win my place. I couldn’t expect that, because of my name, I was going to be first choice.

"He was right. I wasn’t playing well. But I also think you have to be on the pitch to improve,” the 18/19 Copa America winner insisted. “I never regretted the move because I was at one of the biggest clubs in the world, but everyone wants to play!

Filipe Luis - Career Statistics for Club and Country Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Atletico Madrid 333 12 30 64/3 RC Flamengo 176 4 9 30/0 Deportivo de la Coruna 137 8 9 12/2 Brazil 44 2 6 6/0 Real Madrid Castilla 37 0 0 7/1 Chelsea 26 1 1 4/0 Figueirense FC 18 0 0 1/0

Suggesting that his time spent under Mourinho was clouded by a feeling of betrayal, the ex-Deportivo de La Coruna mainstay insisted that he no longer wanted to work under the two-time Champions League-winning manager.

“At the time I felt betrayed for want of a better word. I did not want to work for Mourinho for another year. But it was not his fault. We won the final and I have the medal at home!”

Mourinho has endeared himself to plenty of fans and players from all corners of the globe thanks to his unrelenting style of management. Such arrogance, if you will, has meant he has ruffled a few feathers over the years – Luis’ included.

Luis Excelling in the Management World

Brazilian won his first major trophy within two months

Post-retirement is a strange feeling for professionals who have dedicated their lives to forging a career in the dog-eat-dog world of football. Some opt to go into punditry, such as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. Elsewhere, some are enticed by the ever-flourishing world of management – and Luis, after retiring from football in January 2024 having played his last game for Flamengo, falls into the latter category.

After hanging up his boots after a career in Spain, England and Brazil, he immediately took charge of both their Under-17 and Under-20 sides before being promoted to the first-team coaching staff at a club he played 176 times for across his illustrious career as a professional.

Impressing as he progressed sharply up the ranks, the player-turned-manager won the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup by beating Olympiacos at the Maracana in August 2024. Appointed as the Brazilian top flight club’s permanent boss on 30 September 2024, one day after signing on an interim basis, it has taken him just two months to land his first major trophy – the Copa do Brasil.

Masterminding a 4-1 aggregate win over Atletico Mineiro, a team the iconic Hulk continues to play for, the 39-year-old has now taken his record to six wins, one draw and the solitary loss in eight outings since becoming Tite’s successor. His side are now sitting fifth in the Brazilian Serie A with six matches remaining as he continues to make waves in the management echo chamber.

