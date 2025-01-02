Jose Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers in football history, having plied his trade for the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea during his career. In fact, the 61-year-old’s two Champions League titles and three Premier League crowns attest to his brilliance.

A managerial journeyman of sorts, the 61-year-old tactician has won league titles in England, Spain, Portugal and Italy. But aside from his tactical exploits, his charisma and moments of hilarity also make him a revered fan favourite.

But still, albeit a tactician in the upper echelons of elite football, Mourinho still holds some regrets over decisions that may have helped to shape his senior managerial career – one that began in 2000 with Portuguese giants Benfica – differently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From 2002-2011, Mourinho did not lost a single league game at home – nine years, 107 different teams, 150 matches.

Speaking to Correire dello Sport in an exclusive interview recently, Mourinho – who is commonly regarded as one of the greatest foreign managers in Premier League history – revealed two things that he regrets during his career.

Despite typically being in the winning camp, Mourinho suggested that losing games was and still is always regrettable; but from a professional perspective, saying ‘no’ to Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez is up there among his biggest regrets.

"If we talk about matches, a lot [of regrets] because when you lose, you always think that you could have done differently, and I've lost a lot of matches. If you're referring to professional choices, the 'no' to Florentino.

Coming to the end of his three-year stint with Los Blancos, President Perez begged Mourinho to stay and not join Chelsea – a club he was keen to return to. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Spanish side won the Champions League in the following campaign, while Mourinho went back to west London.

“He told me, 'Mou, don't leave now, you've done the hard part and the good part is yet to come'. I knew it would be like this, but I wanted to return to Chelsea after three years in Spain of great struggles."

The second regret of his long and storied career was during his time in the AS Roma dugout – a stint that lasted 138 outings between 2021 and 2024. After losing the Europa League final to Sevilla in 2023, Setubal-born Mourinho suggested he should have left.

He continued: "And after Budapest. Not because of the mess Taylor made, but because I didn't leave immediately. I should have left Roma, I didn’t, and I was wrong."

The Italian outfit parted ways with Mourinho – who, at the time, had them residing ninth in Serie A – in January 2024 and replaced him with Daniele De Rossi. Now at Fenerbahce and in second place behind Galatasaray, Mourinho is being linked with a Paul Pogba reunion.