Highlights Jose Mourinho was in fine form on the touchline during his Turkish Super Lig debut as Fenerbahce's manager.

Edin Dzeko and Allan Saint-Maximin combined for the only goal of the game as Mourinho's team emerged as 1-0 winners.

'The Special One' was shown a yellow card just 15 minutes into the clash as he was at his animated best.

There's never a dull moment when Jose Mourinho is around and this was no different as the Portuguese boss took charge of his first Turkish Super Lig game as Fenerbahce manager. 'The Special One' guided his new side to a narrow 1-0 win against Adana Demirspor to get off to a brilliant start to the domestic season.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored the only goal of the game, with former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin setting up the Bosnian poacher. In classic Mourinho fashion, Fenerbahce didn't face a single shot on target in the season's curtain raiser. A typically brilliant display of rear guard action, masterminded by the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss.

Not only was the performance on the pitch something that can only be described as vintage Mourinho, but the 61-year-old was in fine form on the touchline. It took just 15 minutes for the charismatic manager to draw all the attention away from the game and onto himself.

Mourinho Takes Centre Stage

He took just 15 minutes to get involved

With just a quarter of an hour on the clock, Mourinho picked up his first booking of the season as the referee brandished a yellow card in his direction for dissent. It's unlikely to be the final interaction the fiery boss has with an official during his time in the Turkish top-flight. View the moment below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fenerbahce's previous manager didn't get a single yellow card in 2 years. Jose Mourinho got one in 15 minutes.

The animated and energetic performance of Mourinho on the touchline often translates to his players on the pitch, and he made sure to be on top form for the first league match of the campaign. Everyone knows the two-time Champions League winner is Box Office on the sidelines, but the fact beIN Sports were able to upload a full one-minute clip of his antics proves this point beyond doubt. View the footage below:

In this video, Mourinho can be seen getting heavily involved from the side of the pitch. Shaking hands with opposing players while the game was going on, wagging his finger furiously at refereeing decisions and encouraging his players passionately are just some of the key moments of his first outing in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahce fans will need to strap in and be prepared for Mourinho to draw a lot of attention away from the football being played on the pitch, such is his larger-than-life character. It was an eventful start to his Super Lig career, to say the least.

Mourinho Looking For Champions League Return

'The Special One' belongs in Europe's elite competition

It's not the first competitive game of the Portuguese's reign at the helm of the Turkish outfit, as Fenerbahce have been in European action already. Mourinho is one of the most iconic managers in Champions League history and is hoping to guide his side into the premier continental competition for the 2024/25 campaign.

After seeing off Swiss club Lugano in the previous qualifying round, Mourinho's side were drawn against Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille. Fenerbahce were beaten 2-1 in the first leg in France, meaning they will need another Mourinho masterclass in the return fixture at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.