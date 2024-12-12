Alexis Sanchez was once a Premier League superstar for Arsenal, but after the Gunners conducted a mid-season swap deal to send the Chilean winger to Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he became a shadow of his former self under then-United manager, Jose Mourinho.

Lasting just a season-and-a-half at Old Trafford before a loan move to Inter Milan, which was made permanent that summer, Sanchez later shed blame on the Portuguese manager for making him lose his love of football.

Sanchez Lost Confidence at Man Utd

Atmosphere under Jose Mourinho 'wasn't healthy'

In the January 2018 window, Man United and Arsenal pulled off a shocking swap deal which saw Sanchez head to Old Trafford, with Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan heading the other way to the Emirates Stadium.

In hindsight, the move didn't work out for either party involved. But for Sanchez, it almost ruined his career - and the deal is remembered as one of the worst transfers in Premier League history.

Sanchez's feelings about his time at Man United are now well-known and documented. But in February 2019, a few months following the sacking of Mourinho as the Red Devils manager, the Chilean spoke out against his former manager, via BBC Sport.

I say things as they are and, in my opinion, Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world in the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things.

While the winger acknowledged that Mourinho - one of the greatest gaffers in Premier League history - was a world-class manager, he went on to detail how he created an unhealthy environment, such as substituting players who were playing well in games, and had scored goals.

As a result, this led to some players losing confidence in their ability to perform, and for Sanchez in particular, he spoke of how he lost his 'joy' and love of the game when at Old Trafford.

But within the group there was that feeling that you were in the team, then out. Sometimes I didn't play, then I did, then I didn't and as a player you lose confidence. I've played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it's as if I lose my joy. I'm like that.

Sanchez's Premier League Career

The Chilean will be remembered more for his tenure with Arsenal than Man United

Starting his career out with Udinese in 2008 at 19-years-old, Sanchez spent three seasons with Catalan giants Barcelona, where he won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, two Supercopa de España's and a FIFA Club World Cup, before getting his move to the Premier League, joining the Gunners.

At the Emirates Stadium, the Chilean would become an instant fan favourite due to his prolific strike-rate. During his four-year spell in north London, he would contribute to 124 goal involvements in 166 appearances, scoring 80 goals and assisting 44 times. This helped Arsenal to win two FA Cups and three Community Shields.

Sanchez would have the best individual campaign of his career in the 2016/17 season, scoring 24 goals and assisting 10 in 38 appearances. This saw him finish as the league's third-highest scorer behind Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (29 goals) and Everton's Romelu Lukaku (25 goals).

The following season, he mustered seven goals and three assists before his mid-season switch to Old Trafford, where he would wind up scoring only an additional two league goals, along with three assists in what would be his highest contribution for the side. In 45 total appearances there, he would score just five goals, and provide nine assists.

But, following some comments he made on his social media page in the wake of his permanent move to Inter in 2020, it became apparent that Sanchez was unhappy from the very moment he arrived at Carrington and came to a realization after he took part in his first training session with the Manchester club.

I accepted the opportunity to go to United. It felt tempting, and it was something good for me. I liked this club a lot when I was a kid. Eventually I signed, but I didn't ask for information on what was happening inside the club. Sometimes there are things that you don't realise until you get there, and I remember the first training session I had, I realised a lot of things. After the session, I got home and I told my family and my agent 'can you not rip up the contract to go back to Arsenal?'

While his spell in the Premier League may be remembered more for his turbulent spell with Man United than for the legacy he left with Arsenal, Sanchez was able to revive his career in Italy. With Inter, he scored 24 goals and assisted 28 more in 142 appearances, helping the club win five trophies, including two Serie A titles. It was in Italy where he re-found his love and joy for football.

Alexis Sanchez - Premier League Statistics Statistic Arsenal Manchester United Appearances 122 32 Goals 60 3 Assists 25 4

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBRef - accurate as of 09/12/2024.