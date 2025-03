Impressing Jose Mourinho, who is commonly regarded as one of the best football managers of all time, is no easy task. After all, the self-proclaimed Special One managed some of the greatest clubs on European soil: Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Throughout his lengthy – and illustrious – career on the touchline, Mourinho has taken all manner of superstars under his wing, including none other than five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo during his 178-game spell as Los Blancos chief.