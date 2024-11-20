Jose Mourinho is a polarizing figure, but he quickly won the hearts of Chelsea fans when he first arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2004. He dubbed himself 'the Special One' and lived up to that moniker as he took to easing Sir Alex Ferguson's stranglehold off the Premier League.

The Portuguese tactician masterminded the Blues' first Premier League title triumph, in stunning fashion, a year after making clear he wanted to write his name in the history books of English football. His confidence meshed perfectly with the team he assembled in West London, a group of warriors who were ready to fight for the badge at all costs.

Mourinho built a bond with his players through his passionate character, but he also had a mean side that ensured his squad stayed focused on the goal at hand. He instilled in his players, such as Frank Lampard and John Terry, a winning mentality, and his dedication to transforming Chelsea into one of Europe's elite even included having a say over their private lives.

Ever the strict disciplinarian, the 61-year-old remains one of the most respected and highly regarded coaches in the game. The Blues' current boss, Enzo Maresca, has put his stamp on the club with bold calls to exile experienced duo Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

Yet, the youthful Blues squad currently under Maresca's disposal can perhaps count themselves lucky they weren't around during Mourinho's days. The club's former defender Robert Huth recalled just how controlling the three-time Premier League title-winning coach could be.

Related Why Jose Mourinho is called The Special One Jose Mourinho is famously known as 'The Special One' - here's how the nickname came about and stuck.

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea Curfew

The Portuguese icon nagged Huth to go to bed

Football has changed from the days in which managers would control a club from top to bottom. It's now a rarity to hear stories of those in the dugout dictating their players' lives, including their downtime.

This was largely the case during the 2000s, with Sir Alex a prime example given his run-ins with the likes of David Beckham, whom he grew frustrated with upon the Man United legend's rise to fame. Mourinho more than falls into that category of authoritative managers who take to their jobs like presidents governing their country.

Huth opened up on Mourinho's antics regarding his strict nature during his first spell at Chelsea. The German, who spent seven years with the Blues, explained how those working at the club, including players and coaches, had to meet the manager's standards (via talkSPORT):

"Jose, he had a good run to him not just to the players, even to his own staff. When it wasn't up to his level of you know preparation for training and stuff he was brutal. He would send staff in if they didn't, like we did like a possession game and one of his assistants' job was to throw the ball in and we got to kind of readjust the position on the pitch and it wasn't right. If it wasn't done correctly he would just stop, hammer him, send him in like a little schoolboy."

There's little chance of managers having a say in players' downtime in modern times. But Mourinho seemed to use a parenting approach to keeping his players in check:

"I saw him a few times out. Yeah, he said: 'It's time to go to bed, Rob'."

One can only imagine how Mourinho went about his business outside work hours. Huth might have been getting ready to enjoy a meal out before receiving a text from his boss. These methods, as mad as they may seem, were becoming of the iconic coach who guided Chelsea to eight major trophies during two spells at Stamford Bridge.

Huth wasn't a prominent name in Mourinho's first reign but appeared 36 times under the Portuguese. He won two titles and the League Cup before leaving for Middlesbrough in August 2006 for £6 million.

The evolution of football and whether it's made the sport better or worse is up for debate, but Mourinho remains the same fiery man who arrived at Chelsea two decades ago. Consistent success, chaotic sackings, trademark quotes and a wry smile have followed Mourinho throughout his managerial career.

Mourinho highlighted football's evolution when speaking four years ago at Tottenham Hotspur. He told Sky Sports:

I am the same in my DNA, my principles, I'm the same man. But obviously a big evolution in terms of coaching, in terms of managing players and football teams, and the evolution of everything related to the game. But I am the same guy. Of course, the colour of my hair is different, and some wrinkles! But I'm the same guy, the same principles, the same passion, nothing at all has changed.

Mourinho will forever have a home in English football, and many Premier League fans yearn for him to return to the top flight soon. There has been talk of the current Fenerbahce boss eyeing the Newcastle United job, and you wouldn't put it past him taking the Magpies to a much-desired title if he were to arrive at St James' Park.