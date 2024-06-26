Highlights Fenerbahce are interested in signing Man United centre-back Victor Lindelof.

Fenerbahce are interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof as Jose Mourinho could reunite with the Swede at his new club, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

According to Sheth, a formal offer has not been presented yet, but Fenerbahce are aware of Lindelof’s situation at Old Trafford – his contract expires in just 12 months, with no talks to extend the deal yet.

The 29-year-old is reportedly among the players ready to be sold as Man United are willing to raise funds for new signings by offloading multiple stars, including Lindelof, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casemiro.

United are keen to bring in at least one new centre-back this summer as they look to replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Lindelof, who joined Man United in 2017 from Benfica for a fee of £40m, endured an injury-hit campaign last season, appearing in just 19 league matches for the Red Devils.

The Sweden international often slotted in at left-back under Erik ten Hag last season as United dealt with an injury crisis, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia absent.

Man United Consider Lindelof Exit

Fenerbahce are interested

Sheth, speaking to GMS, suggests that Man United ‘would take a serious look’ if an offer from Fenerbahce arrived to sign Lindelof this summer:

“Definitely there is an interest from Fenerbahce for Victor Lindelof. And look, as far as we're aware, there hasn't been a formal approach as yet, but that could come in the coming weeks. “With regard to Lindelof himself, he's into the final year of his contract, and as yet, currently, no talks to extend that deal. “So if you put two and two together, you would think that if a suitable offer was to come along, then I think Manchester United would take a serious look at that offer. “And there is that link, Jose Mourinho was the manager at Manchester United when Manchester United signed Victor Lindelof from Benfica in the summer of 2017.”

In seven seasons with Man United, Lindelof appeared in 259 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering seven assists.

Victor Lindelof's Man United Stats (2023-24) Games 28 Games at centre-back 18 Games at left-back 9 Goals/assists 1/1 Minutes played 1,963

Man United Discuss Leny Yoro Deal

Theyv'e made a call to Lille

Manchester United are stepping up in their pursuit of 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro as they have made a call to Lille to discuss the potential deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Centre-back remains a priority this summer for the Red Devils as they look to compete with Real Madrid and Liverpool for Yoro’s signature.

Romano suggests United called Lille about Yoro ‘to make all parties aware of their interest’ as they are keen to bring in more young talent under INEOS part-ownership.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-06-24.