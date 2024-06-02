Highlights Jose Mourinho took a cheeky dig at his old Premier League rival after Real Madrid's Champions League final win.

'The Special One' was working on TNT Sports' punditry panel for the encounter at Wembley Stadium and couldn't resist a dig at Arsene Wenger when his name was mentioned.

Mourinho's sly comment was aimed at Wenger's proposed new offside rule, which has been criticised by others in the sport.

Jose Mourinho couldn't resist taking a cheeky dig at Arsene Wenger's controversial new idea for the offside rule after Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. The two iconic bosses shared one of the biggest rivalries in Premier League history, with some explosive moments taking place between the pair.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Alex Ferguson (23) defeated Arsene Wenger more times as a manager than Jose Mourinho (10).

The Portuguese tactician was part of TNT Sports' punditry team for the biggest European game of the campaign as his former employers ran out 2-0 winners to become European champions for a record 15th time. Mourinho was in fine form on the night as he gave some expert insights into the game and even spared a moment to console Dortmund manager Edin Terzic while also juggling his media duties.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior found the net in the second-half after Los Blancos spent the first-half under immense pressure from the German outfit. Despite their early dominance, Dortmund were unable to take their chances and the experience of Real Madrid's superstars prevailed eventually.

Mourinho's Savage Dig at Arsene Wenger

He struck as soon as he saw an opportunity

With the well-documented history during their time as Chelsea and Arsenal managers, it would have been Box Office to see the pair on the same broadcast together. Laura Woods told TNT Sports viewers that they were unable to get a quick word with FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, while Rio Ferdinand claimed: "I'd have to stand in between him and Jose."

In classic Mourinho fashion, he made sure to get in a sly remark about his former foe. The 61-year-old kept it short and sweet while pulling some trademark Jose Mourinho facial expressions in the process as he said:

"Ask him about what he wants to do with the offside [rule]. My word."

He was, of course, referencing Wenger's new plan to revolutionise the offside rule in world football. It's safe to say 'The Special One' isn't a fan of the proposed change in regulation. Watch the video below:

Arsene Wenger's Proposed Offside Rule

It's called the 'daylight' principle

The Frenchman's idea for the offside rule going forward is that an attacking player will be given the benefit of the doubt as long as any part of the body he can score with is level or behind the relevant defender. This is known as the 'daylight' principle and trials are already set to be run in the coming months to see how it pans out.

Mourinho isn't the only man involved in the sport who isn't a big fan of Wenger's proposed new rule. Former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher slammed the idea in a long-winded X post, saying:

"This will be terrible for the game as teams will defend completely differently than we see now. Lots of lows blocks & teams being negative. How would you defend a set piece! We don’t need more advantage for the attacker, the game is seeing more goals scored than ever."

With Mourinho expected to be named as the new Fenerbahce manager in the coming days, it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the stipulation should it come into play on the European scene.