Izzy Brown, one of three Chelsea youth academy graduates that then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho tipped for England stardom in 2014, announced his retirement from professional football in April 2023.

Although the attacking midfielder never made it, at one point he looked as though he would go on to be a star of the future alongside Lewis Baker and Dominic Solanke. On the talented trio, Mourinho said:

“My conscience tells me that if, for example, [Lewis] Baker, [Izzy] Brown and [Dominic] Solanke are not national team players in a few years, I should blame myself. They are part of a process the club started without me. At this moment, we have players who will be Chelsea players. And when they become Chelsea players, they will become England players, almost for sure.”

What happened to Izzy Brown?

The Ex-Chelsea forward still managed a respectable career in the Championship

After emerging at West Brom, Brown was picked up by the Blues continued to shine in Chelsea's youth system, where the young forward would play a key role in the club's 13/14 UEFA Youth League and 14/15 U21 Premier League triumphs, prompting then first-team manager, Mourinho, to claim that he would become and England player.

But dealing with the weight of expectations and negotiating the infamously challenging pathways for youth academy players at Chelsea proved too challenging for the singled-out trio, who would go on to make a combined total of just four appearances for Chelsea's first team.

Brown would enjoy promising early loan spells at Edervise side, Vitesse, and Championship clubs, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, prompting many to continue to speculate whether the youngster could still forge a career at the elite level. But the forward would sustain a cruciate ligament tear in 2018 while on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, resulting in Brown spending 363 days away from the pitch.

Subsequent injury-littered loan spells at Leeds United, Luton Town, and Sheffield Wednesday, before a permanent transfer to Preston North End, where Brown revealed he struggled with his mental health to the extent that sleeping became an issue, concluded Brown's time in professional football.

Izzy Brown's Professional Career Appearances Goals West Bromwich Albion 1 0 Chelsea 1 0 Vitesse (loan) 22 1 Rotherham United (loan) 20 3 Huddersfield Town (loan) 15 4 Brighton and Hove Albion (loan) 13 0 Leeds United (loan) 1 0 Luton Town (loan) 25 1 Sheffield Wednesday (loan) 19 0 Preston North End 0 0

The Premier League's youngest-ever players

Izzy Brown, Matthew Briggs, Harvey Elliot, and Ethan Nwaneri have had mixed fortunes.

The Ex-Chelsea forward – now 27, having retired at 26 – became the second-youngest player to feature in the Premier League, after making his debut for West Bromwich Albion in May 2013. The 'youngest player in Premier League history' tag is one that's plagued several teenage talents in recent years, with Matthew Briggs, whose teenage youth team displays led to him receiving his Fulham debut, also aged 16, revealing in an interview with YouTube channel, Rising Ballers, his experiences with depression and self-doubt after failing to make the grade at the west London club.

Brown's trajectory follows a trend of many once highly-rated youth talents whose careers have either gradually or abruptly come to an end after struggling to cope with the pressure and confusion of being regarded as one of the country's best teenage players.

The forward's sudden rise to prominence, saw Brown go from a promising player being nurtured in the academy at West Brom to the Premier League's second-youngest player in history, prompted Chelsea, then managed by serial-winner, Mourinho, to sign the Peterbrough-born talent. The morality of such transfers has since been debated at length, with several figures within football governance questioning at what point a young, developing player should become a financial commodity.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Ethan Nwaneri, who made his Arsenal debut aged 15 and 181 days old, is now the youngest player in Premier League history.

16-year-old footballers are often given their debuts in elite Premier League environments at such an early age for a singular reason: profit. Briggs, once the only player younger than Brown to feature in the Premier League, recalls being unaware of the potentially lucrative financial implications for Fulham by handing him his debut at such a young age:

"They need to be more transparent with players. So if they're doing that (awarding a young player his debut to inflate their transfer value) they need to let them know where they stand in the club, because clubs can be guilty of giving players their debut, and then players are there thinking that they're at a higher level than what they perhaps are."

Sometimes, it works out. For example, a fresh-faced Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene, scoring a 30-yard screamer as a 16-year-old on his Premier League debut, while, more recently, Harvey Elliot has impressed at Liverpool, after being snapped up by the Merseyside club months after making his Premier League debut for Fulham, also aged 16.

But for so many young players, an early Premier League debut isn't conducive to their long-term growth as a footballer.

Stats via Transfermarkt.