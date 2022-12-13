Highlights Jose Mourinho said in the build-up to the 2012 Ballon d'Or awards that being Cristiano Ronaldo is more difficult than being Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese coach believed that Ronaldo faced more challenges in joining a struggling team, while he also had more defensive responsibilities as a winger, which made his achievements more impressive.

While Ronaldo currently has more goals, Messi is not far behind and could potentially surpass him in both goals and games played, solidifying his case as the superior player in the GOAT debate.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest footballers who have ever played the game. But José Mourinho once incredibly claimed that being the former was more difficult than being the latter.

The debate over who is better has rumbled on for years now. There will be some football fans who will be fully-fledged members of the Ronaldo fan club, while many will point to Messi’s technical ability as to why he is the superior footballer - but that's the beauty of it.

It's an eternal argument that is poised to go on forever just like the GOAT debate, one which both Messi and Ronaldo are the front and centre of. At the end of the day, it’s all down to your personal opinion. There is, quite frankly, no right or wrong answer. With eight Ballon d’Or crowns under his belt compared to Ronaldo’s five, the Blaugrana cult hero does, however, just edge ahead in the ‘GOAT’ debate, purely on the basis of their individual honours.

José Mourinho thought Ronaldo deserved 2012 Ballon d'Or win

Mourinho: ‘He is a player that isn’t protected by nothing or nobody’

But back in 2012, ahead of that year's Ballon d'Or ceremony, Mourinho made a surprising point about why Ronaldo's achievements were more impressive than Messi's. Speaking to A Bola, per the Independent, the Real Madrid coach at the time even said that ‘it would be a crime’ if the Argentine picked up the Ballon d’Or over his star man that year.

The Portuguese head coach didn’t believe that Messi’s superior Ballon d’Or trophy cabinet was a telling factor in who the greatest was out of the duo. He spoke about the behind-the-scenes hard work that both stars and Ronaldo, in particular, were dedicating to their craft on a daily basis, and also stressed the impact the Portuguese forward had had on a developing team.

“It would be a crime for Cristiano to not win the Ballon d’Or. And I keep saying it’s harder to be Cristiano than Lionel Messi. I’ll tell you: Messi grew up in the team he plays for now; with the teammates he plays with now. Cristiano came from England to a team that was losing. He had to grow up in the past two years with this team in construction.”

Mourinho was speaking in the calendar year that Messi, playing for Barcelona at the time, scored a record-breaking 91 goals for club and country. But Ronaldo was also a prolific monster under his compatriot and coach, scoring a total of 168 goals in 164 games, while also registering an additional 49 assists. Quite truly astonishing stats all round. And for Mourinho, Ronaldo's additional responsibilities across the pitch made his achievements even more impressive.

“One plays centre forward and the other is a winger. Messi is about 50 metres closer to the goal and has less defensive work. How can a winger score the same amount of goals as a centre forward does?" “This is a winger that defends, a winger that ends the game in the 94th minute with a sprint to chase Pedro in a goal scoring position. This is a player that, in dead ball situations, comes 20 times to the defensive area. He is very important to the defensive set up. He is a player that isn’t protected by nothing or nobody. It’s much, much harder”

Messi and Ronaldo’s career statistics compared

There's one clear winner

While it’s best to delve into their YouTube highlights from time to time and just appreciate how lucky we were to witness both players strutting their stuff week-in week-out, let’s get into some statistics, shall we? It was a truly a two-horse race for the Ballon d’Or for the best part of a decade and a half, and it’s a footballing-inspired rivalry that we may never see the magnitude of again.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Senior Statistics compared (as of 30/12/23) Player Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Lionel Messi 889 721 344 87 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 992 738 236 125 11 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Dependent on when Messi calls time on his trophy-ladened career, he could surpass Ronaldo in terms of goals scored and games featured in - and surely, at that point, the GOAT debate is answered, right? The Portuguese talisman is currently eight outings away from hitting the highly impressive 1,000-game milestone and his South Amercian counterpart is not a million miles behind on 889 games.

Despite the extra games under his belt, Ronaldo (236) has notched fewer assists than Messi (344) and the likelihood of the Inter Miami forward being caught is close to zero. In terms of goalscoring, Ronaldo is ahead - but not as much as someone would first think. Having hit the back of the net 738 times across his extensive career, Messi is hot on his tail with 721 and, with two theoretical extra years left in his tank, could overthrow Portugal's all-time goalscorer in their head-to-head tallies.