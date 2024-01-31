Highlights Mourinho interested in returning to Old Trafford, believes he has unfinished business with Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly very interested in returning to Old Trafford and managing Manchester United again, believing he has 'unfinished business' with the Red Devils. In a shocking report from the Daily Mail, sources close to the former Chelsea and United boss have revealed the news. A friend is reported to have said:

"His ambition is to return to United. He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time and he had made it his mission to go back."

Mourinho is also said to be keen to work with the new regime at United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS taking over football operations after they completed a deal to purchase 25 per cent of the club in December.

Erik ten Hag is currently the manager of United but has had a tumultuous time during his second season in charge. There has been speculation about his future for quite some time now, and if the report is to be believed, Mourinho would be willing to take over from the former Ajax man if he's let go.

Mourinho has managed the club in the past

He spent two years as the Red Devils' boss

It would be quite a sensational return to the Premier League for the Special One, who spent two years in charge at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018. To this day, he's the most successful manager that the Red Devils have had since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, winning the Europa League with the club in 2017, easily their most significant bit of silverware in over a decade.

The 61-year-old has developed a reputation for being a winner and delivering success everywhere he goes, and has won trophies at every club he's managed in the last two decades, aside from Tottenham Hotspur, and in terms of available options should Ten Hag be let go, United won't have many options who can boast the pedigree that he has.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United record Games managed 144 Games won 84 Games drawn 32 Games lost 28 Win percentage 58.33

Still, his tenure didn't end on the best of notes, so it will be interesting to see whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co are willing to bring him back into the fold and have him spearhead this new era at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was recently sacked by AS Roma

He spent almost three years in Italy

The news that Mourinho is interested in a return to United comes not too long after he was let go from his most recent managerial role at AS Roma. The Portuguese coach spent almost three years with the Serie A side, but they decided to move in a different direction after a recent string of poor results.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma record Games managed 138 Games won 68 Games drawn 31 Games lost 39 Win percentage 49.28

Before that, though, he delivered some solid success for the club, steering them to a Europa Conference League triumph in 2022. This was Roma's first bit of silverware in 11 years and it made Mourinho the first manager ever to win all three major European trophies, the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. Not bad for the resume at all. His record all over Europe speaks for itself and if Ten Hag's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end in the near future, Mourinho would be a solid option to come in and deliver some success right out of the gate.