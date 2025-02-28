Jose Mourinho has filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray after the club accused him of making racist statements following Fenerbahce's 0-0 Istanbul derby draw last week. The news comes after GIVEMESPORT revealed Mourinho was considering his legal options on our Market Madness podcast .

Galatasaray accused Mourinho of being racist after he referred to their bench as "jumping around like monkeys". This was countered as "pathetic slander" by Fenerbahce.

On Friday, Fenerbahce confirmed they would be filing a £41,000 lawsuit via the club's lawyers, against Galatasaray "due to the attack on the personal rights" of their manager. The amount in Turkish Lira is 1,907,000, which is intentional given 1907 is the year Fenerbahce was founded.

On Thursday, Mourinho was banned for four games and fined over £35k by the Turkish Football Federation for two different disciplinary matters.

Mourinho was accused of "derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" in the Istanbul derby and also charged with "offensive statements" towards Turkish football more broadly.

The match was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge of the fixture.

The legendary manager allegedly told the referee in charge of the game that it would have been a "disaster" had a Turkish official refereed the game. The Turkish Football Federation said it was penalising him for "his derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" and because he "accused Turkish football of chaos and disorder with insulting and offensive statements towards both the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees".