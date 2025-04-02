Jose Mourinho sent Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk theatrically to the ground by grabbing his nose after his Fenerbahce side were knocked out of the Turkish Cup by their arch-rivals.

The iconic Portuguese coach has endured a drama-filled season in Turkiye since taking over at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium last summer. He has taken aim at the officiating, which he thinks there needs to be change, suggesting corruption, but other issues have ensued, such as allegations of racism against the former Chelsea boss.

Mourinho went head-to-head with Buruk, who he's been embroiled in a war of words with this season after the Galatasaray boss called him 'The Crying One' for his protestations about Turkish football's refereeing protocol. Their issues came to a head in the aftermath of a tense Turkish Cup quarter-final.

Mourinho Sends Buruk To The Ground In Post-Match Bust-Up

The Fenerbahce manager grabbed his rival's nose

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1 on their rivals' patch on the night thanks to Victor Osimhen's double but the game was marred by three red cards at the end. Mert Hakan Yandas was sent off for the hosts while Kerem Demiraby and Baris Alper Yilmaz both saw red for the visitors after a brawl ensued.

Mourinho was also making headlines once again and this time he physically got involved with Buruk, appearing to grab the Turkish coach's nose.

This was apparently enough to send Buruk to the turf as tempers flared in Istanbul in the Intercontinental Derby. Galatasaray booked their place in the semi-finals through all the drama, also earning bragging rights as they continue to fly high at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, six points clear.