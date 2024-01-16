Highlights Jose Mourinho has left AS Roma after three seasons, as the club currently sits in 9th place in Serie A.

In his debut campaign, Mourinho led Roma to victory in the Europa Conference League and reached the Europa League final in the following season.

Despite these accomplishments, Roma finished sixth in Serie A for two consecutive seasons. The club's owners have expressed the need for immediate change and thanked Mourinho for his passion and commitment.

Jose Mourinho and AS Roma have parted ways with immediate effect. The Portuguese manager was in his third season with the Italian club and departs with them 9th in Serie A.

Life in Rome started well for the 60-year-old as he lifted the Europa Conference League in his debut season after becoming the club's sixtieth manager. He then followed that up by taking them to the Europa League final last term, where they lost to Sevilla.

In those two seasons, Roma finishes sixth in Serie A on both occasions. His departure comes off the back of a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan – leaving them with just one win in their last six league games – and a defeat to rivals Lazio at the quarter-stage finals of the Coppa Italia.

Jose Mourinho sacked by Roma

Club release statement

In an official statement shared by the club, owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin said:

“We thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for the passion and commitment he has shown since his arrival in the Giallorossi. “We will always have great memories of his stewardship, but we believe that, in the best interests of the Club, immediate change is necessary. We wish José and his collaborators the best for the future.”

At this moment in time, it remains unclear who will replace Mourinho in Rome. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has already claimed that former player Daniele De Rossi is "top of the list" at Roma to come in as the club's new head coach.

Jose Mourinho at Roma 2023/24 Competition Games Wins Draws Defeats Points Points Per Game Serie A 20 8 5 7 29 1.45 Europa League 6 4 1 1 13 2.17 Coppa Italia 2 1 0 1 3 1.50 Total 28 13 6 9 42 1.61 Via Transfermarkt

Writing had been on the wall

Mourinho had been sent off twice this season

It might be a shock for some but the writing had been on the wall of late. The mood in the Roma camp certainly wasn't great with forward Andrea Belotti telling the press after the defeat in Milan that his team had "reached rock bottom". He added:

“It’s clear that we’re in a predicament, because when you’ve lost several games you’re not happy, you’re not at peace. We just lost in the derby and it’s understandable that we were really frustrated with the outcome."

Ironically, Mourinho wasn't even present to oversee his final game in charge of the Giallorossi. Indeed, he was forced instead to watch on from the stands having been handed touchline suspension after he was sent off in the late stages of his team's draw against Atalanta earlier in January.

It is not the first time the Portuguese boss has been shown a red card at Roma this term either. He was sent off in October against Monza and then also picked up a €40,000 fine in December for his scathing comments about a referee.