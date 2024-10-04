Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could make a shock return to the Premier League and is a ‘strong option’ to take over from Sean Dyche at Everton, according to Football Insider.

The report claims Mourinho could be among the candidates to take charge at Goodison Park once Dan Friedkin completes his takeover. The American businessman has reached an agreement with Farhad Moshiri to purchase his 94% stake in the club, subject to regulatory approval.

Mourinho, who only took over at Turkish club Fenerbahce a few months ago, has reportedly been mentioned in senior circles at Everton as a potential replacement for the struggling Dyche, who managed to ease some pressure with the club’s first win of the new Premier League season last Saturday.

Dwight McNeil’s double saw the Toffees secure a narrow 2-1 home victory against Crystal Palace, despite going behind after Marc Guehi opened the scoring for the visitors.

The win saw Everton climb up to 16th in the league table, with four points from six games. Dyche’s men welcome Newcastle next, in their final test before the October international break.

According to Football Insider, Friedkin is believed to have told his inner circle that he does not view Dyche as a long-term solution for Everton or the right manager to lead the team into the new stadium next season.

The former Burnley boss is out of contract at the end of the season and is reportedly not expected to sign an extension, regardless of how the 2024/25 campaign plays out.

A survival specialist, Dyche helped the Toffees avoid relegation despite a tumultuous 2023/24 campaign, which saw Everton hit with multiple points deductions for financial breaches in previous seasons.

Sean Dyche's Everton Record (2023-2024) Matches 70 Wins 24 Draws 17 Losses 29 Goals scored / conceded 91 / 112 Points per match 1.27

Mourinho, who was unveiled as Fenerbahce head coach in June, signed a two-year deal at the Turkish club and has had a mixed start to life with the Süper Lig giants.

A 3-2 loss on aggregate to Lille saw the Portuguese tactician crash out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round, before he lost the first Istanbul derby to Galatasaray at home, 3-1.

Mourinho will get another taste of English football when his Fenerbahce side face Manchester United in the Europa League on 24 October.

Liverpool ‘Admirers’ of Jarrad Branthwaite

Could battle Man United with a January bid

Liverpool could hijack Manchester United’s plans to pursue Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and make a surprise January bid for the English centre-back, according to MailOnline.

The Anfield hierarchy are reportedly considering a move for the 22-year-old, who made his first appearance of the season last weekend in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Everton stood firm in their demands for Branthwaite during the summer transfer window, rebuffing two offers from Man United, the final one reportedly worth up to £50million.

According to MailOnline, the promising defender is unlikely to sign a new contract with Everton on improved terms, despite the looming takeover at Goodison Park.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-24.