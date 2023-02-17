Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel revealed that Jose Mourinho left Mohamed Salah in tears with a half-time rant during the Egyptian’s disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge - one that ended in him leaving on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2016.

Now 32 years old and much wiser, Salah moved to Chelsea from Swiss side Basel in 2014, but only managed two goals in just 19 appearances for the Blues. After a successful loan spell with Fiorentina, fellow Serie A outfit AS Roma won the race for his signature, culminating in his eventual return to English football with Liverpool.

He has been a prolific goal machine for the Reds, leaving behind his spell with Chelsea in style - much like Kevin De Bruyne, who also struggled to pull up trees in west London. In fact, Salah, widely regarded as one of the best wingers in football history, has emerged as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

The aforementioned Mikel, a teammate of Salah's throughout his forgettable 19-game spell at Stamford Bridge, once told Dubai Eye of a low point for the superstar winger, at the hands of Jose Mourinho, whose public criticisms of his own players are not uncommon.

Mourinho Reduced Salah to Tears After Poor Display

'He was in tears. Mourinho didn’t let him back onto the pitch in the second half.'

Feeling the full wrath of Mourinho is the majority of professional footballers' worst nightmare. The current Fenerbahce boss, who has enjoyed illustrious spells for the likes of Real Madrid and Porto, is well-documented for his charismatic nature which sometimes, as a result, results in him losing his temper. Unfortunately for Salah, the winger was one of the many over the course of the Portuguese manager's career to have been on the receiving end, as told by Mikel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time, having notched 217 strikes in 359 outings.

Halfway through Chelsea's Premier League clash with Norwich City in 2014, Salah was hooked at the interval, which Mikel suggested left him visibly emotional in the dressing room. Mikel, when recalling the incident to Dubai Eye, said: "I think [Salah] was having a bad game and then obviously Mourinho came in and ripped into him.

"He was in tears, and what happened is [Mourinho] didn’t let him back onto the pitch in the second half. "He took him off and said ‘you’re not playing well, off you go, sit down, you’re not going back onto the pitch’. But he ripped into him and took him off.”

It seems that we are a long way away from the Mohamed Salah of old, with 174 goals in 286 appearances for Liverpool, cementing himself into Anfield folklore. Moreover, he has won a Premier League and a Champions League trophy with the Merseyside outfit, dispatching a penalty in the Champions League final of 2019.

Mohamed Salah - Club Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Liverpool 359 217 84 10/0 AS Roma 83 34 22 3/1 FC Basel 1893 79 20 17 5/0 El Mokawloon SC 45 12 6 2/0 Fiorentina 26 9 4 1/0 Chelsea 19 2 3 1/0

Players Who Have Shone Since Leaving Chelsea

De Bruyne and Ake have become Premier League greats at Man City

Over the years, Chelsea have boasted their financial power as one of the richest clubs of the Premier League era, but that doesn't mean they have been prohibited from making some ill-judged decisions in the transfer market - and Salah is the prime example of that.

However, the Egyptian King is not the first player to pine for greatness since leaving Chelsea. Manchester City talisman De Bruyne also endured a difficult period at the west London outfit, with his minutes limited prior to a permanent departure to German side Wolfsburg. Now he's considered to be one of the best central midfielders since 1990.

Mikel, while speaking to Dubai Eye, added: “Kevin was always a stroppy guy, he was always grumpy. You could never get anything out of him. But now when I watch him play… what a joy. What a joy to watch. You could also say with [Romelu] Lukaku as well, he went to Inter Milan, but he went back, and it didn’t work out.

"But when I look at the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Mo Salah, what they’ve become now, the best players in the world, it’s amazing to see. They’ve become physically stronger, they’ve become faster. I don’t know what happened to them!”

In terms of Chelsea losing top talent earlier than they would have liked, Manchester City's Nathan Ake also springs to mind. The Dutchman spent a five-year period in the capital but only made seven appearances in the Premier League for the club, which prompted loan spells with Reading, Watford and Bournemouth. Now a six-time Premier League winner, four times with his current employers, he'll be counting his lucky stars that he jumped ship.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 19/10/24.