Jose Mourinho's honest comments about Marcus Rashford one year after he was sacked by Manchester United in 2018 have resurfaced amidst the forward's issues at Old Trafford. The Special One was appointed manager at the Red Devils in 2016 and spent over two years in charge of the club.

In late 2018, though, things turned sour and in the middle of a really poor stretch of form, he was relieved of his duties. He's never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion and just under a year after he left United, Mourinho shared his opinion on Rashford.

The Portuguese icon was appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports at the time and when asked about the Englishman, he was brutally honest and his comments have resurfaced and gone viral.

Mourinho Questioned Rashford's Ability

He didn't think he could ever be a prolific scorer

When asked about Rashford, Mourinho spoke about how young he was, but didn't think that was something that could excuse his struggles on the pitch. He highlighted how experienced the Englishman already was at 21 years of age. He then admitted he thought the forward's issues were with his abilities. Mourinho claimed he didn't think Rashford could ever improve as a number nine and wouldn't be able to provide the goals that is expected of someone in the role. When talking about his struggles, Mourinho said:

"For me, the point is not his age, the point is his qualities and for me, he is potentially a very good player. He's a very good player in some models of play, he's a very good player in some positions. As a target man, as a number nine, I don't think he has the sort of goals that the top striker has."

He then went on to brutally admit that he didn't think Rashford would ever improve in the role and at the time of writing, over five years later, he's not been wrong.

Rashford's Current United Issues

He could be on his way out of the club

Fast-forward five years and aside from a stellar 2022/23 campaign, Rashford's been largely disappointing. He's failed to deliver on the potential he promised when he first burst onto the scene and has now found himself on the outside looking in under Ruben Amorim. In a recent interview with Henry Winter, the Englishman hinted at his desire to leave Old Trafford in the near future.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, it feels safe to assume that Rashford's days as a United player are numbered and there's a strong chance he's playing elsewhere before the current season wraps up in the summer.