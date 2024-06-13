Highlights Jose Mourinho may have finally settled the long-running Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

The Special One reveals he wishes he'd had the opportunity to sign and manage Messi.

Mourinho went on to describe the legendary Argentine as the best player of this generation.

Jose Mourinho might have settled the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate once and for all as he labelled the Argentine as the greatest player of this generation. The Special One has had a legendary career, managing some of the best teams in the world over the course of the last two decades.

With memorable spells at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and more, he's coached some of the most talented footballers to ever play the game, including Ronaldo. During their time together at the Bernabeu, they won multiple trophies together, with the Portuguese superstar scoring over 150 times under his compatriot's guidance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Throughout his career, Mourinho has managed 1135 games and secured 703 wins.

Ronaldo has been compared to former Barcelona star Messi throughout his career, with millions of fans around the world debating which player is ultimately the best of the two. Despite their impressive record together with Los Blancos, Mourinho has confirmed that he believes the current Inter Miami star is the best player of his generation.

Mourinho Admits He Wishes He'd Signed Messi

He referred to the Argentine as 'uncoachable'

In an interview with TNT Sport, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand asked Mourinho if there was one player throughout his career as a manager that he wished he'd had the chance to sign. The revered Portuguese tactician wasted no time answering with Messi, who he refers to as "the little guy". He went on to describe the Argentine as 'uncoachable' and the best player of this generation.

"Of course, I would say the little guy, but the little guy was not coachable. But, I have to say, in our generation, he was the best."

There won't be many who argue against what Mourinho is saying, but considering his ties to Real Madrid - Barcelona's greatest rivals - not to mention his previous relationship with Ronaldo, it's somewhat surprising to see the Special One label Messi as the best player of this generation and ultimately ranking him ahead of the Al-Nassr forward. Watch the clip below:

What Else Mourinho Said During the Q&A

Spoke about his favourite trophy and the one moment he still thinks about

Mourinho was also asked about his favourite trophy that he's ever won, and he answered it in typical Jose fashion, labelling the Europa Conference League as his personal favourite because it's the most-recent piece of silverware that he won. He went on to say: "It's always the last one."

He also revealed that the Champions League semi-final loss to Liverpool in 2005 with Chelsea, where Luis Garcia scored a 'ghost goal' that didn't appear to fully cross the line, is a moment in his career that he still thinks about. Mourinho has had an extraordinary career, winning some huge trophies and recording legendary moments along the way. There's only one Special One, though based on his latest answer it wouldn't be a shock if Jose would also reserve that title for Messi - the man widely regarded as the greatest footballer in history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 13/06/2024.