Jose Mourinho has managed some of the greats of the game, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Frank Lampard, to name a few, but one of those iconic figures was reportedly an 'awful' trainer.

Having found success at the likes of Real Madrid, Porto, Inter Milan and Manchester United, it was Chelsea where he first exploded onto the scene in this country as the self-appointed 'special one'. He quickly got to work ending Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger's stronghold on the Premier League trophy, winning back-to-back titles thanks to the quality of his young side that included Lampard, John Terry and Petr Cech.

After four successful years, he departed for new pastures and went on to succeed in Italy and Spain, but he eventually returned to England with a vengeance and unfinished business, as he came back to Chelsea in 2013.

Related Kevin De Bruyne Names Only 3 Players Who Were Better Than Eden Hazard ‘Talent-Wise’ The Manchester City midfielder was quick to name the three players better than his compatriot Eden Hazard.

He inherited a strong squad that still possessed the likes of Lampard, Cech and Terry, but there was a new crop of talented youngsters including Oscar, Willian, David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and, of course, Eden Hazard.

Jose Mourinho Reveals Eden Hazard's 'Awful' Training Efforts

Mourinho labelled Hazard 'an amazing player with awful training'

Speaking to talkSPORT in 2021, Mourinho opened up on Hazard, who was the talisman of his Chelsea side during his second spell at the club. He revealed that the real truth about him is that he was an awful trainer.

"He is this amazing player, and you can imagine if he was a top professional. When he went to Real Madrid, I thought "Wow, this guy is going to the biggest club in the world and is going to feel this huge pressure to be always at the top. This guy is going to win the Golden Ball, because he is amazing.

"The truth about Eden Hazard? The truth is what you see from him, he is an amazing player with awful training."

"But in terms of his fitness, his speed, his condition, he would be a much better player [if he trained properly]. What you see is just the talent that got Eden to where he is. He gets on the pitch every morning, and he doesn't work much. You can imagine what he could be if he was a top professional."

Hazard had spent just one season at Chelsea before Mourinho arrived for a second spell in 2013. The pair enjoyed a successful spell until he was later sacked in 2015 as Hazard won the Player of the Year in 2015 as he led his side to the Premier League title.

Related Jose Mourinho Named His 3 Greatest Players in Football History Jose Mourinho was quick to name the three greatest players in his eyes - but his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo missed out completely.

They also captured the League Cup and Hazard produced a spell of 56 goal contributions in the two full seasons they had together, which were arguably his best campaigns at the club.

He left Chelsea after winning the Europa League in 2019, departing to join Real Madrid in a big-money move. Seen as a perfect move at the time, the dream move quickly turned into a nightmare as he suffered a serious ankle injury in an early game against Paris Saint-Germain and never recovered, later leaving the club in 2023 before retiring a few months later.

To come full circle, the reasoning behind his early retirement, (Hazard called time on his career at age 32) in his own words, came down to his habits off the pitch and the fact he wasn't the most professional when it came to his recovery and conditioning. A natural player who simply just wanted to play football, he remains one of the best of his generation.