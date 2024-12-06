Jose Mourinho once revealed that Anfield is one of the best atmospheres he's ever experienced throughout his illustrious career in football. The Special One has coached some of the best teams in the world during his time as a manager. He's been on the books at FC Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United among several others.

He's seen success almost everywhere he went, winning a plethora of trophies including multiple Champions League trophies. As a result, he's competed in some of the grandest stadiums in the world in front of some incredible atmospheres. Interestingly, though, it's his former Premier League rivals Liverpool who have left a lasting impression on Mourinho as he revealed in a television appearance for beIN Sports back in 2019.

Mourinho Labelled Anfield One of the Best Atmospheres He's Experienced

He's visited the stadium multiple times over the years

While he's played and coached at some of the best stadiums in the world, it's Anfield that's left a lasting impression on Mourinho. During an appearance for beIN Sports in 2019, he described the atmosphere at the Merseyside ground as one of the best he's ever experienced, saying:

"I have to say that this [Anfield] is a magnificent place to play football. Even the people who is not in love with that club [Liverpool] have to admit that it's a magnificent club. An incredible stadium and one of the best atmospheres that I've ever played football in is Anfield."

During Mourinho's initial spell with Chelsea, his Blues side faced off against Liverpool in some incredible Champions League contests, with the manager experiencing the full force of a European night at Anfield and the incredible atmosphere that brings. The sheer power of the ground has worked its magic on the Reds at times, helping them do the unthinkable in front of their fans and the Portuguese coach highlighted that. He said: "When we say ‘impossible is nothing,’ definitely it’s there [Anfield] that impossible is nothing."

Ironically, his comments came shortly before the Reds were tasked with trying to overcome a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona. They'd been demolished by the Catalan club in the Champions League semi-finals first leg at Camp Nou. They proved the Special One was right on the money with his claims too, beating Lionel Messi and company 4-0 on the night at Anfield in one of the most magical European nights in the club's recent history.